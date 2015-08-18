L-3 Mobile-Vision Expands Advanced License Plate Recognition Platform

BOONTON, N.J. - L-3 Mobile-Vision announces the addition of two new license plate recognition (LPR) systems to add to its current AlertVU™ Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system family of products.

The expanded ALPR solutions will now include Fixed, Portable and Mobile LPR systems that can capture license plates at longer ranges, sharper angles and at higher speeds. This system can be implemented separately or combined, making L-3’s AlertVU line the most robust in the industry.

“We started with Mobile LPR, which offered an extra set of eyes for officers cruising in their patrol vehicles,” says Julian Jimenez, LPR product manager at L-3 Mobile-Vision. “Now we can offer a broad range of high-powered solutions to help law enforcement expand their reach in protecting their communities; military customers in providing security for their bases; and for homeland security to help protect our country’s borders.”

The L-3 Mobile-Vision LPR systems can be installed almost anywhere and the Fixed and Portable solutions can be remotely managed, offering customers the versatility they need to customize crimefighting and security solutions in ways that best help protect the people they serve.

“With its combination of powerful investigative data analysis software and interagency data-sharing capabilities, AlertVU has proven itself to be indispensable for capturing suspects,” said Mike Burridge, vice president of Sales and Marketing for L-3 Mobile-Vision and a retired police chief. “One of our customers was using the system primarily to identify vehicles on hotlists until they discovered the analytics and what it can do. Now they take advantage of the data analysis feature as much as possible to provide information to detectives to help solve crimes.”

Many agencies who have invested in an LPR system have seen them become invaluable tools for recovering fines and seized monies. One customer, a state highway patrol officer, whose agency prefers to remain anonymous, states, “It’s a system that pays for itself every month.”

L-3 Mobile-Vision, Inc. is a premier provider of leading-edge technology platforms for public safety, including in-car video solutions, license plate recognition systems and mobile data computers, and provides one of the most comprehensive digital evidence management solutions on the market. For over 27 years, L-3 Mobile-Vision has delivered rugged and reliable equipment and systems that allow agencies to capture, manage, and communicate critical information in a safe, secure, and effective manner. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.mobile-vision.com.

About L-3

Headquartered in New York City, L-3 Mobile-Vision employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide and is a prime contractor in aerospace systems and national security solutions. L-3 is also a leading provider of a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms. The company reported 2014 sales of $12.1 billion. To learn more about L-3, please visit the company’s website at www.L-3com.com.

