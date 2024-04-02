Jenoptik to deliver speed enforcement systems to Prince George’s County, Md.

PRESS RELEASE

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — Jenoptik, a leading manufacturer of road safety and security solutions, supports Prince George’s County, Maryland, USA, in extending its automated enforcement program with the delivery and operation of 66 speed enforcement systems. Each system includes Jenoptik’s reliable VECTOR SR camera to identify speeding drivers. The contract has an estimated value in the mid to high single-digit million dollar range (USD). The delivery is schedueld to start in late Spring 2024. With Jenoptik’s new office in Prince George’s County, they will further establish their presence in the county and bring more jobs to the community.

“The Prince George’s County Police Department is excited to partner with JENOPTIK Smart Mobility Solutions, LLC” states Major Anthony Cline, Prince George’s County Police Department. “In keeping with Vision Zero, our number one goal is to reduce speed in high-risk spans of roadways, and to eliminate fatal and severe crashes by 2040. In addition to placing cameras on our highly-traveled roadways like MD-210, which averages five fatalities per year, our residential speed enforcement program will be expanding as well. As new locations are identified, and designated as enforcement zones, additional cameras will be installed. We are confident our partnership will result in a safer Prince George’s County.”

Finbarr O’Carroll, President of Jenoptik Smart Mobility Solutions for the Americas region, said, “We are happy to continue to grow our footprint in the Americas with our innovative systems and solutions. We look forward to delivering our enforcement systems to Prince George’s County to further reduce the number of accidents and fatalities by changing driver behavior.”

The automated enforcement program was launched in August 2011 and consists of various cameras that are deployed at different locations, e.g. in school zones, work zones, etc. Concerned citizens can report locations where they experienced speeding drivers to help make their community safer and keep their family away from road dangers.

The 66 systems that Jenoptik will deliver will be placed at designated locations to cover various potentially hazardous areas. Each one contains a VECTOR SR camera together with a radar sensor to monitor speed limits. These camera systems are proven worldwide to accurately monitor speed violators up to 186 mph. The system is powered by high-capacity lithium batteries and is equipped with large solar panels, making them self-sufficient for days even without sun. The solution is one of Jenoptik’s many environmentally friendly solutions from its extensive product portfolio.