Rekor One™ to be deployed in Stamford, Watertown and Middlebury, Connecticut

In six months, Company’s platform achieves adoption in 26 US cities

Rekor Systems, Inc, a global AI technology company with a mission to build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, announced today that its Rekor One™ platform will be deployed in Stamford, Watertown and Middlebury, Connecticut. In the past six months, the Company’s technology has expanded into 26 cities in the United States.

Additional new cities include Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tampa, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; Salt Lake City; Las Vegas; and St. Louis. This significant growth highlights the Company’s growing business among new and current customers as part of the Company’s land-and-expand strategy.

“We are pleased to see this significant expansion into the state of Connecticut. Overall, having additional major cities adopt our technology gives a clear picture of just how much Rekor has grown since the end of June 2021,” noted Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. “A large portion of the adoption by these cities has been new business. This growth, as well as the expansion that occurs when existing customers use additional applications available under the Rekor One™ platform, clearly demonstrates the strength of our technology and strategy, which bodes well for the Company as we approach the start of 2022.”

