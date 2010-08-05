Digital Ally’s LaserAlly Handheld Speed Detection LIDAR System Placed On International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conforming Product List

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas – Digital Ally, Inc., which develops, manufactures and markets advanced law enforcement and security products, today announced that its new LaserAlly LIDAR System was found to be in compliance with IACP’s performance specifications.

LaserAlly was listed on the July 30, 2010 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conforming Product List (CPL) for enforcement-technology equipment. This equipment is intended for use in highway-safety programs, and LaserAlly was found to be both accurate and reliable when properly operated and maintained. IACP recommends that law-enforcement agencies use this CPL as one of its criteria when purchasing enforcement-technology equipment.

“LaserAlly units have been tested by law enforcement agencies across the country, and the response has been very encouraging,” stated Ken McCoy, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Digital Ally, Inc. “Orders are already coming in, and commercial production is scheduled to commence before the end of the current quarter.”

LaserAlly is small, lightweight and well balanced, and can detect vehicle speed and direction in only 1/3 of a second. LaserAlly also features an impressive, extended range, even when operating through the windshield of a vehicle, allowing officers to remain in the comfort of their patrol cars. It reads through obstructions like branches or glass, congested traffic, adverse weather, and was the only LIDAR not detected or jammed in a recent third-party test against the leading LIDAR systems and LIDAR jammers. The system is user-friendly, waterproof, impact resistant, and features accuracy locking and internal accuracy tests, improved alignment stability, true continuous tracking with audio, up to a 32-hour battery life from two C-cell batteries, a True Color 1:1 Heads-Up Display for accurate vehicle identification and to alleviate eye strain, and the unit is upgradable in the field via a USB port.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications. The Company’s primary focus is digital video imaging and storage. For additional information, visit www.digitalallyinc.com