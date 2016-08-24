The BEE III is now available in a K-band version!

Same accuracy & reliability in a more economical package

Owensboro, KY: – The BEE III – a directional police radar product by which all others are measured is now available in a more economical K-band version.

Compact, yet highly visible

BEE III is the most compact dashmounted radar available, having the smallest detachable display for more mounting options and better visibility with larger, easy-to-read LED displays. The slim, water-resistant K-band patch antennas take up less horizontal space for mounting anywhere in the vehicle.

Same great features, lower price

The BEE III K-band directional radar continues to provide automatic same direction mode (ASD), directional stationary and fastest target modes with excellent target range and the lowest repair rates in the industry.

Responding to our customer’s needs

The new K-band version was specifically designed for our customers who appreciate the ease-of-use and reliability that the BEE III is known for at a more economical price to allow agencies the flexibility to meet budgetary constraints while still providing their officers the best possible equipment choices.

Enter to win

As part of the new product launch, we are giving away a BEE III K-band radar to a law enforcement agency. Register to win until Oct. 31, 2016 at www.mphindustries.com.

About MPH Industries:

MPH Industries, Inc., an Employee Owned Company, is one of the leading manufacturers of both radar and lidar speed measurement systems. With a product line historically rooted in law enforcement, MPH is known to be a premium supplier of quality, innovative products with an outstanding tradition of customer service. www.mphindustries.com