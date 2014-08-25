Astro Optics Introduces the Traffic Guard Portable Speed Bump System

Astro Optics is pleased to introduce the Traffic Guard Portable Speed Bump System. This one of a kind patented community friendly system offers a temporary and rapid deployment solution for emergency traffic control applications. Its unique mobility and design can help provide much needed motorist awareness to 1st responder activity when approaching emergency situations. The Traffic Guard is available in two standard lengths (10’ & 20’). These units include a sturdy soft carrying bag. Made out of high quality construction and unique roll out & roll up patented design these products provide a beneficial safety service where ever & whenever used. Virtually contours to the shape of any road surface. Replacement sections and customizing options are also available. These bag units are approximately the size of a spare tire and are ideal for storing in the trunk of a car or can be stacked on a truck for multiple uses. They can be deployed and retrieved in seconds by a single individual. The Traffic Guard is designed not to interfere with road repair or maintenance. Add our Ultimate Guardian removable barricade option and the Traffic Guard becomes an instant barricade offering added safety and visibility. For more information on this one of a kind safety product call us now @ 847-488-9151.