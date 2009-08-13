Announcing Personal Defense Readiness Website Launch

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Blauer Tactical Systems (BTS) has launched a brand-new Website for its Personal Defense Readiness™ division. The new site, pdrteam.com, will be a portal for everything related to BTS’s Personal Defense Readiness (PDR) program. The site will also serve as a resource for PDR coaches around the world to connect, share training tips and network with one another.

The site will have two interfaces: one public portal for those interested in personal safety, as well as information for martial artists & self-defense instructors and a second private section for certified PDR coaches, and will include:

• Training Videos

• A Map of PDR Coaches Worldwide

• Personal Defense Training Tips

• The Latest Listing of PDR Courses

• Information on Becoming a PDR Coach

The PDR program was developed by renowned self-defense specialist Tony Blauer for the benefit of the general public. PDR is based on the S.P.E.A.R. System™, which is the first genetically- and behaviorally-inspired self-defense course of its kind. It is the only self-defense method that fully integrates the body’s reflexive responses and instinctive survival mechanisms, making S.P.E.A.R. (Spontaneous Protection Enabled Accelerated Response) the easiest, most natural way to protect yourself.

PDR training provides realistic self-defense skills that are street applicable and integrates well with all martial arts and self defense programs. Students are exposed to aggressive, as well as defensive role-playing to simulate encounters and prepare them to react ethically and decisively to real-life aggression. The program also centers on BTS research on fear management, leading to greater self- knowledge and personal evolution. Consistent training also helps with achieving overall physical fitness, improved strength, cardiovascular conditioning, weight management and coordination.

For more information on BTS, visit: www.blauertactical.com.