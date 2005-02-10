Security Training at Statue of Liberty Conducted by NASS (A Subsidiary of Advanced Interactive Systems)

U.S. Park Police join ranks of influential agencies learning Behavior Pattern Recognition

SEATTLE – New Age Security Solutions (NASS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc., has completed Behavior Pattern Recognition (BPR™) training for Statue of Liberty employees and the United States Park Police.

Prior to the reopening of America’s symbol of freedom this month, select employees and U.S. Park Police officers underwent the elite training from NASS. Statue of Liberty personnel join key law enforcement agencies in Boston and New York City, whom have already benefited from BPR™ enhanced security processes through the world class security training offered by New Age Security Solutions (NASS).

Behavior Pattern Recognition™ focuses on the observation of people and suspicious behavior, including what visitors are wearing, bags they’re carrying and any mannerisms that don’t fit the environment. BPR™ training is part of a comprehensive, new security program on and around Liberty and Ellis islands.

“Technology has never been enough to stop terrorist attacks. Training personnel to notice suspicious behavior and irregularities can be the most important element in any security system,” states Rafi Ron, president of NASS.

Improvements include: heightened security on and around the Islands, secondary security screening prior to entering the Statue, an advanced tour reservation system, additional emergency lighting and exits, upgraded and expanded fire detection and suppression systems and a series of compartmentalized spaces, expanded smoke detection and speaker systems on and around the Island, additional communication systems to alert visitors with safety messages, and new and upgraded elevators, ramps and evacuation routes.

“The safety and security of visitors and employees is our number one priority,” said Fran. P. Mainella, director of the National Park Service. “The Statue of Liberty is not only safer now, but is better in all respects with new upgrades.”

About AIS

Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc., provides comprehensive training solutions for people in positions where lives are on the line, including aviation, law enforcement, military, government, security, corrections and emergency responders. AIS builds PRISim training simulators that provide lethal and less-lethal weapons handling and judgment skills. The AIS Ltd. group designs and builds anti-terrorist and other special application training facilities for military and special operations groups, with installations in more than 60 countries. NASS, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides counterterrorism and security planning. The Reality Response Division manufactures interactive simulation systems and synthetic environments that provide reality-based training for CBRNE (Chemical, biological, radiologic, nuclear, explosive) hazard response tasks. Headquartered in Seattle, AIS is a privately owned company with offices in Washington D.C.; McLean, Virginia; Monterey, California; Orlando, Florida; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and London, England.