Team One Network’s Tactical 3 Gun Instructor Development Course

Team One Network provided the class listed below FREE to officers in the Katrina affected areas around Biloxi and Gulfport last week.

Tactical 3 Gun Instructor Development

Coordinator Klint P.D. Krieger,

Biloxi P.D., Biloxi, MS

Host Range Gulfport P.D., Gulfport, MS

July 25-27, 2006



Ty Weaver working the line during rifle drill

Police Agencies sending 22 Participants to the free training:

Biloxi PD

Gulfport PD

Pass Christian PD

Long Beach PD

Harrison County Sheriff Department

MS Bureau of Marine Law Enforcement

MS Department Of Agriculture

US Navy



Participating Team One Instructors:

Bill Sandman, West Palm Beach PD

Ty Weaver, Blackhawk Products Group

Paul Wassill, Durham Regional Police, Ontario, Canada

John T. Meyer, JR, President Team One Network

Team One Network Sponsors supporting the Relief:

Blackhawk

TSSI

Streamlight

Under Armour

Zeiss



Barge that the Palace Casino was built on in Biloxi.This hotel gave free rooms to the Instructors

All Participants received the following: