USAF Global Strike Force Command to Incorporate SKIDCAR Training

SKIDCAR SYSTEM, Inc. is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a contract from the UNITED STATES AIR FORCE, to include:

• Supply of multiple TYPE C SKIDCARs to fit M1116 Up‐Armored HMMWVs (UAHMMWV)

• Certified SKIDCAR INSTRUCTOR Training, Conducted periodically for an extended time frame to keep

staff current

• Multiyear Equipment Service and Maintenance

This equipment and training will be incorporated into the Security Forces driver safety programs within the Global Strike Force Command, headquartered at Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, and will add to the current SKIDCAR inventory already in place at F.E. Warren, Malmstrom, and Minot Air Force Bases.

For many years, the US military has held driver safety to be a high priority, both on and off base, as well as in the field. Vehicle accidents in all scenarios are of great concern. However, it has become evident through driver training programs offered in the USAF, that a great percentage of

young Airmen are coming into the service with a lack of previous formal driver training. An efficient, hands on course of training is warranted. Quality curriculum and the ability to provide a more advanced and practical driver training program to large numbers of Air Force personnel make training with SKIDCAR a perfect fit.

Specializing in automobile, truck, and motorcycle driver and rider training equipment, the ability to present basic and advanced driver training in small spaces and at low speeds is the hallmark of the SKIDCAR family of driver training technologies. The SKIDCAR SYSTEM, Inc. corporate tag line of “It’s About Grip, Not Slip®”, has now become a valuable part of the driver safety and training programs at these bases.

SKIDCAR SYSTEM, Inc. is extremely proud to be able to partner with the US Air Force to enhance these important safety programs.

For more information on SKIDCAR, SKIDTRUCK, SKIDBIKE, or the ESC Workshop, contact us today. (702) 395‐2896 or info@skidcar.com.

About SKIDCAR SYSTEM, INC.:

As a privately held, family run company, SKIDCAR SYSTEM, INC. has operated as the exclusive distributor of SKIDCAR products for North America since 1990. Over 270 SKIDCAR SYSTEMS are presently located in 42 states and 4 provinces. SKIDCARTM & SKIDTRUCK® technology enable the user to adjust the co-efficient of friction (grip) to duplicate challenging driving conditions. The SKIDCAR SYSTEM® consists of equipment, parts, service support, and instructor training delivered by experienced professionals, passionate about the safety and efficiency of their students. Driver training academies and programs that require slippery surface driving experience or an understanding of vehicle dynamics learn how thought process must be used for success of controlled driving in any environment. SKIDCAR technology has proven to be an accepted, realistic, and economical solution for slippery surface driver training. www.skidcar.com