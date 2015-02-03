Retired officer publishes first memoir about life on the beat

Police Officer (ret.) Carl Ross has published his first memoir, titled Forever Blue.

Forever Blue is a collection of 225 true stories, spanning four decades spent inside the world of police work. It follows the author’s 27-year career which included both rural and urban law enforcement. During this time, Carl Ross served in patrol, investigations, special operations, and in administrative positions. He retired an area commander in late 1999 but continues from the sidelines as a volunteer.

A product of two police academies, Ross is also a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy. Previously he has published two articles, one in The Police Chief and another in NTOA’s The Tactical Edge. Forever Blue is his first book.

The memoir aims to give a glimpse into the daily life of police, for the purpose of helping families of officers to understand daily life, to give the general public a look into a highly criticized profession, and to help prospective police officers understand and evaluate their career choices.

The book is available in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon and on http://foreverblue.us.