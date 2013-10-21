EVOC-101 Web™ Online Driver Training Provides Significant Loss Reduction for Insurance Client

Murray, UT - Applied Simulation Technologies, Inc. (AST) announced new and compelling results for customers using its EVOC-101 Web™ online emergency vehicle driver training program. Summary analysis of reported auto liability losses for a particular client showed a 15.4% reduction in the loss frequency of crashes and a 13.6% reduction in incurred loss severity of crashes for 2012 when compared with 2011, as of 9/10/2013. An analysis of WC (Workers’ Compensation) claims data, valued 6/30/2013, from 2011 to 2012, showed a 15% reduction in the frequency of Motor Vehicle Accidents resulting in related WC claims, and a 27% reduction in the incurred costs of these types of WC claims.

Safety National Casualty Corporation, an excess workers’ compensation insurance provider for a large book of municipal risks, offers to its clients a rebranded version of EVOC-101 Web called S:ERVE as an affordable driver training program that reduces auto liability losses. “When we were looking for a training program, we evaluated every option available including simulators, classroom, online, and behind-the-wheel training. We were very impressed with AST’s online, interactive EVOC-101 Web,” said Ariel Jenkins, Senior Risk Control Manager for Safety National. Jenkins continued, “What was significantly compelling was its ease of use and its acceptance by the law enforcement and first responder communities.” Safety National chose EVOC-101 Web as a key element in their National Safety Campaign to address the risk of emergency responder vehicle crashes, and launched it as S:ERVE in January 2012.

Reginald Welles, President & CEO of AST said, “These recent statistics reinforce field reports that our online program is effective in reducing losses.” The data was collected from a major New Jersey client, the Garden State Municipal Joint Insurance Fund, which included Union, Hoboken, Bloomfield, North Providence, North Plainfield and Morris, New Jersey as the principle users. Welles said, “these results are possible because of organizational leadership, vision and dedication to training. EVOC-101 Web increases driver situational awareness. That translates directly into lives saved and less time lost due to injuries suffered, and potentially millions of dollars saved in claims.”

About Safety National - Safety National is a versatile alternative market insurance provider that offers a broad range of risk funding products through independent insurance agents and brokers. Founded in 1942, Safety National is the leading provider of excess workers’ compensation coverage to self-insured employers and groups nationwide, and has provided that type of coverage longer than any other company in the United States. Safety National is a member of the Tokio Marine Group and is rated “A+” (Superior), Financial Size Category XII, by A.M. Best. To learn more, visit: www.safetynational.com.

About Applied Simulation Technologies, Inc. AST develops online, simulator-based, and custom driver training solutions for police, emergency response, and commercial truck, fleet, and novice drivers. AST combines extensive experience in instructional and simulator systems design with knowledgeable subject matter experts to create training solutions that have been proven to train safer drivers and reduce accidents. Further information may be obtained at AST’s website: www.appliedsimtech.com.