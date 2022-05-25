Havis launches docking stations for Panasonic’s new Toughbook 40 laptop

Havis’s recently released docking stations, DS-PAN-1500 Series, support Panasonic’s new Toughbook 40 Laptop in Public Safety, Federal, Work Truck, and other rugged environments.

WARMINSTER, PA. - Havis is pleased to launch a new line of docking stations supporting Panasonic’s new Toughbook 40 Laptop in Public Safety, Federal, Work Truck, and other rugged environments.

The Havis DS-PAN-1500 docking station series is a Toughbook Certified Solution featuring standard and advanced port replication configurations. This light-weight and compact docking station with rounded edges ensure comfort and safety for end-users.

“There’s a great mix of innovation and familiar content in the DS-PAN-1500 series,” said Steve Telesco, Chief Engineer at Havis. “It’s our first docking station with quad pass-through antenna connections to support 5G networks, and it’s available with multiple port replication options to meet any user’s needs. In addition, we continue to push the envelope with the mechanical design of our docking stations with both new materials and construction methods to provide safe, rugged products while reducing weight and adding innovative new features.”

Additional features include a spring-loaded connector with a retractable cover that ensures constant contact between the dock and the computer while providing increased protection to contact points. Access to the Toughbook 40’s buttons and ports are retained while the device is docked for maximized productivity. A keyed lock comes standard with every dock to protect against theft, making this an ideal solution for mobile office workers.

Docking station models are available with an optional quad pass-through antenna connection to support WiFi, GPS, and 4G/5G cellular signals. For ease of ordering, convenient bundles with LIND power supplies are offered, making it easy to outfit any fleet with a complete solution quickly.

“The Toughbook 40 is poised to continue Panasonic’s legacy of success with fully-rugged laptops,” said Brett Young, Havis’s National Sales Manager for Public Safety. “We’re offering a line of docking stations that can support its versatility and can be paired with it for years in diverse and demanding customer applications.”