Municipal Graphics Designs New Cruiser Graphics for Somerville Police Dept
Somerville, MA - The Somerville Police Dept. recently underwent a new design scheme, and Municipal Graphics designed and supplied their new kit. The stealth design features all reflective digitally graphics.
About Municipal Graphics
Municipal Graphics specializes in the design, manufacturing and application of high quality police graphics. With the use of the latest technology and equipment. Municipal Graphics can design and install a new graphic package or replicate an existing one at an affordable price.