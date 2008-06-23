ICOP To Attend The National Sheriff’s Association 68th Annual Conference And Exhibition In Indianapolis

LENEXA, KS – (PR NEWSWIRE) – June 19, 2008 – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that senior ICOP officials are scheduled to attend the National Sheriffs Association 68th Annual Conference and Exhibition in Indianapolis.

Sheriffs, their appointed purchasing agents and other qualified buyers will gather in Indianapolis to see the most current technology and products in law enforcement, criminal justice and corrections merchandise and equipment. The NSA’s 2008 Annual Conference & Exhibition provides the platform for lively debate on issues that matter most: illegal immigration, rising violence against law enforcement, mutual aid and much more. Sheriffs from across the country network to develop solutions to common problems. NSA also presents the very latest in programs and technology in crime fighting techniques.

WHO:

Gary Eaton, Regional Sales Team

WHEN:

Saturday, June 28, 2008 – Wednesday, July 2, 2008

WHERE:

Indiana Convention Center & RCA Dome

100 South Capitol Avenue Indianapolis, Indiana

WHAT:

ICOP will be featuring its full suite of advanced surveillance solutions, highlighting its award winning ICOP Model 20/20®-W digital in-car video system. In addition, ICOP will be providing live demonstrations of ICOP LIVE ™ - an enabling technology that provides first responders with live stream quality full-motion audio and video. It is differentiated from competitive live streaming solutions in that it streams to multiple viewers and to multiple devices simultaneously, including Windows®-enabled laptops in the police vehicles, desktop computers, PDA’s or smart phones. Also unique to ICOP LIVE is that it does not require loading special software on receiving devices, since there is no time for this in a crisis situation.



About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)

The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 uses less power than traditional DVR’s, which means less heat and translates into a more reliable unit with less downtime. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as wireless file uploading and wireless video streaming, among many others. For more information, please view the following video presentations at http://www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.