Pro-Vision® partners with NEWCOM to expand domestic, global reach

Leading technology integrator will serve as distributor for Pro-Vision’s line of law enforcement video solutions and software.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. & PEMBROKE, Mass., – Pro-Vision, a leader in mobile video solutions, announced today it partnered with NEWCOM, a technology integrator firm that specializes in turnkey solutions for commercial and public sector markets, to expand its global footprint.

Through this strategic partnership, NEWCOM will serve as a distributor for the entirety of Pro-Vision’s law enforcement mobile solutions and software, including In-Car Camera Systems, Interview Room Video Systems, BODYCAM® 4 body-worn cameras and SecuraMax™ evidence management solution.

“We’re excited and proud to be working with a highly respected company like NEWCOM,” said Michael Finn, president and CEO of Pro-Vision. “NEWCOM has a history of offering quality products to its customers, and we’re thrilled that Pro-Vision’s products will join that lineup.”

Pro-Vision’s In-Car Camera System includes 360o of coverage in 1080p HD in and around law enforcement vehicles, as well as a 180o interior view that captures every crucial detail. BODYCAM 4 lasts 14 hours on a single charge and offers unmatched durability with an IP68 waterproof rating and design meeting military specifications. The Interview Room Video System features remote live viewing, which allows for real-time observation of what is being recorded.

“NEWCOM is honored to begin this partnership with Pro-Vision,” NEWCOM Owner and CEO Dov Koplovsky said. “Mobile solutions are integral in daily police interactions, as they protect everyone involved. Pro-Vision’s lineup of cameras and software is an essential tool for law enforcement agencies.”

About Pro-Vision

Founded in 2003, Pro-Vision is a leading video technology solutions provider trusted by thousands of organizations in 58 countries. Pro-Vision solutions include vehicle video recording systems, body-worn cameras, data management and cloud-based storage solutions. Pro-Vision acquired the Zone Defense brand of commercial and industrial-grade products in 2020, joining together Pro-Vision advanced mobile digital recording systems and software with the industrial grade and additional viewing options created by Zone Defense. Pro-Vision transit, law enforcement and commercial partners utilize these solutions to enhance safety, increase productivity and protect critical assets. For more information, visit provisionusa.com.

About NEWCOM

NEWCOM is a privately owned, single-business owner with more than 20 years of industry experience in emerging technologies. Based in the metropolitan Boston area with operations nationwide, the company designs the most comprehensive systems based on their client’s needs, leveraging “off-the-shelf” solutions with customized applications and implementation. The company provides the critical link between wireless technology and business optimization. As a provider of customized, advanced wireless solutions, NEWCOM maximizes their client’s investment in the face of ongoing technological change. To learn more, visit newcomglobal.com.