INTAPOL Industries, Inc. Releases New Motorcycle Rain Suit

INTAPOL.COM announced the addition to their in-stock program of Police Motorcycle Uniforms, for immediate shipment a complete motorcycle rain suit (top and bottom) with reflective striping at $ 89.99 for the suit. This rain suit features a hidden hood in collar, exclusive INTAPOL vents for access to gun and radio, heat protection on pant legs, seat gripping material to prevent sliding on leather seat and optional reflective POLICE or SHERIFF emblem on back for an additional $ 10.00.