New product launch: USA Flag Nameplates by Smith & Warren

PRESS RELEASE

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Smith & Warren, a leading badge and insignia manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of their innovative one-piece USA Flag Nameplate, designed for customers seeking a space-saving solution with a touch of patriotism for their uniforms.

The USA Flag Nameplate seamlessly combines a nameplate with a flag bar, offering a unique and attractive design that adds a pop of American pride to any uniform. Designed for ease and convenience, customers can now personalize their nameplates online, choosing from a variety of finishes.

Key Features of the USA Flag Nameplate:



Flag positioned above or below the name

Option for one or two lines of text

Ability to add a seal for further customization

Available in silver and gold finishes

Crafted from solid brass, ensuring durability and quality

Proudly made in the USA by Smith & Warren

“Our new USA Flag Nameplate is not only a symbol of patriotism but also a practical solution for those who want a distinctive and space-saving design for their uniforms,” said Lee Galperin, President at Smith & Warren. “With the same quality and craftsmanship as our badges, this one-piece nameplate is a testament to our commitment to excellence.”

Designing a USA Flag Nameplate is an easy online process. Showcase American pride with Smith & Warren’s latest addition to their distinguished line of products. For more information, view the website for one-line and two-line nameplates.

Smith & Warren is a leading metal badge and insignia manufacturer for public safety professionals. All Smith & Warren custom badges are made in the USA in one wholly owned facility in White Plains, NY. Smith & Warren is recognized in the industry for high quality, short lead times, and excellent customer service. For more information, please visit https://www.smithwarren.com/.