Gamber-Johnson Introduces Solution for Ford Next Generation Police Interceptor

Stevens Point, WI — Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting solutions, introduces a new vehicle specific console box designed specifically for the 2012 Ford Next Generation Police Interceptor (NGPI).
The new console box is a low profile, no-drill vehicle specific console box. The console box attaches directly the Ford NGPI, without the need to order a separate top plate or vehicle leg kit and ships fully assembled. The top mounting platform allows a computer to be center mounted or offset towards the passenger side. A passenger side vehicle base can also be used to further offset a computer.
Key product components of the Ford NGPI Console Box include:
