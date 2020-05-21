Havis introduces Panasonic laptop docks with connector covers

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis, Inc., is pleased to release updated Panasonic Laptop Docking Stations with new designs that offer increased connector protection. These connector covers will be standard features that prevent accidental damage to the dock’s connector pins when the laptop isn’t present.

After listening to the market, we wanted to make a great product even better,” said David Skiver, Program Manager for Connectivity at Havis. “We’re excited about the innovative, increased protection we’re now able to offer with this suite.”

All docks are available entirely in black and are shipping now. Photo/Havis

Havis is committed to continually reevaluating and iterating its products. These new models demonstrate our ongoing efforts to provide the best possible solutions for CF-20, CF-33, and CF-54/55 customers in Public Safety, Utilities, and other markets.

“Our customers depend on mission-critical equipment, and we depend on their input,” said Brett Young, Public Safety National Sales Manager at Havis. “Based on the feedback we received from hands-on users, we’ve enhanced our Panasonic laptop docks to push device uptime even higher and to offer the most reliable solution possible.”

Toughbook certified and UL safety tested, the new connector cover docks are backward compatible for existing fleets. All docks are available entirely in black and are shipping now.

For more information, contact media@havis.com or visit www.havis.com.

