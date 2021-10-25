4 Benefits of an Estes AWS Partnership

Estes AWS is proud to partner with both men and women in law enforcement and upfitters all across the nation to provide unique weapon storage solutions for their vehicles. If you are looking for solutions to upfit your vehicle(s), you may be asking, “What makes Estes AWS so different from other big name manufacturers?” Here is a small glimpse into Estes AWS and what makes us a perfect fit for so many departments and upfitters across the nation:

Automated-Opening Technology

Estes AWS Rapid Access Weapon Lockers feature rapid-access opening technology to protect the lives of law enforcement officers. Our Weapon Lockers open electronically, with a push of a button on a wireless remote, and there are no combinations to remember. Our lockers feature the lowest time to deployment of any trunk or rear cargo area product in the industry and immediately present officers’ weapons to them by the time they arrive to the rear of their vehicle. In addition to this, with AWS products, you can have peace of mind knowing your weapons are safe and secure. Made with a tamper-proof steel construction, our Rapid Access Weapon Lockers help keep weapons from falling into the wrong hands.

Custom Design Capabilities

Estes AWS prides itself on always striving to develop new storage solutions to keep up with law enforcement’s ever-changing needs. We strongly believe in continually improving our product lineup by not only adding new, relevant products but also through customizing existing solutions to meet your specific needs. We are always excited to take on new challenges, and unlike many other manufacturers of today, Estes AWS is happy to take on custom projects for our customers. We believe in not just designing and producing weapon storage solutions, but designing them to fit your needs as precisely as possible. With access to state-of-the-art, automated equipment through our sister company, Estes Design and Manufacturing, Inc., Estes AWS has the resources to custom design and build solutions outside of the standard lockers and accessories offered on our website. These resources allow us to constantly innovate new designs and creative ways to meet the demands of our customers. Having direct access to the product development capabilities as well as the machinery required to cut, form, and assemble our AWS products is very important as it allows us to react quickly to customers’ demands. If you have a unique need for your department and haven’t been able to find a solution, contact us.

Superior Customer Service

Nothing is more frustrating than purchasing a product and being hung out to dry if something goes wrong. Estes AWS is committed to putting only the best products into the hands of law enforcement and upfitters, and we are also just as committed to making sure you have continued customer support after you receive your order. From deciding what products will work best for a specific vehicle type, to technical support for programming questions, to helping with the installation process, we are here for you every step of the way.

Rapid Lead-Times

Part of our commitment to our customer base is getting your product to you as quickly as possible. With vehicle shortages, equipment not being available, ever-dwindling personnel, and all the uncertainty in the world today, it is not uncommon to be faced with lead times of not just days and weeks, but up to months of waiting for the equipment you desperately need. Estes AWS recognizes the importance of quickly fulfilling orders for our customers and how important quick reaction times can be for departments and upfitters when there are vehicles waiting to go into service. We know there are a lot of industry backups and delays from key suppliers, increasing timelines to upfit fleet vehicles. However, Estes AWS is proud to fulfill orders with quick lead-times, and most standard orders can be fulfilled within two to three weeks after receiving a purchase order. We are committed to turning around orders as rapidly as possible to ensure our customers meet their deadlines! Estes AWS doesn’t just want to be another storage solution manufacturer – we want to be your strategic partner for years to come.

The Estes AWS Advantage

Estes AWS takes great pride in designing and manufacturing top-quality products for our customers. We have full control of every process, from the materials being used to the way each product is constructed, so we can deliver unmatched quality. All of our products are hand-assembled and tested in our Indianapolis factory, ensuring that every storage solution exceeds customer expectations. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help you safely secure your weapons while keeping them accessible at the push of a button!