Chevy Tahoe Rapid Access Weapon Locker 2.0 configurations now available

Over the past few months, the 2020 Ford PIU has been in the headlines, but at Estes AWS, also recognizes that the Chevy Tahoe is a popular police vehicle for many United States law enforcement departments. If you have visited the Estes AWS SUV Rapid Access Weapon Locker 2.0 product page recently, you likely noticed a small update to the webpage. Our Chevy Tahoe page with images is now available.

As a reminder, our Rapid Access Weapon Lockers are designed to safely secure your weapons while keeping them accessible at the push of a button. With locker models for SUVs, Sedans, and Pickups, Estes AWS has a weapon locker to fit a wide assortment of police vehicles.



