Estes AWS provides stackable storage solutions through universal design

INDIANAPOLIS — Estes AWS Rapid Access Weapon Lockers and Accessories provide many benefits, but one of the most prominent benefits is the universal design feature.

Easy Installation in Police Vehicles

The universal design allows for easy installation in various vehicle types and fits most major vehicle platforms. This includes, but is not limited to:

Ford Interceptor Utility (2020s and pre-2020s)

Ford Interceptor Sedan

Chevrolet Tahoe

Chevrolet Impala

Dodge Durango

Dodge Charger

Simple Transfer Between Vehicle Platforms

In addition to its compatibility with multiple vehicle types, the simple design of our automated weapon lockers, coupled with standardized dimensions, allows for easy transfer between vehicle platforms and vehicle types. Universal design saves a department money by not requiring an additional locker purchase when a vehicle is retired or equipment is switched between vehicles. All that is required is a new installation kit if changing vehicle types.

Stackability Provides Multiple Configuration Options

Estes AWS SUV products are stackable with one another, allowing for a personalized mix-and-match approach that will meet each department’s unique needs. Beyond the base package automated weapon locker, Estes AWS also offers options for fences, cargo barriers, auxiliary drawers, and storage boxes. The Estes AWS SUV Weapon Locker is designed to fit perfectly with each Estes AWS accessory, the Estes AWS Storage Box, or the brand new Estes AWS Large Storage Boxes. For those who are more exclusively focused on sedan or pickup truck weapon storage, Estes AWS also has several locker options available. Every product addresses a different need and when the products are packaged together, law enforcement officers have gained a total equipment storage solution. Stackability is just one way that Estes AWS products help to protect law enforcement and communities.

About Estes AWS

Estes AWS formed as a result of the acquisition of Automated Weapon Security by Estes Design and Manufacturing, Inc. Estes AWS helps to protect law enforcement and communities by providing Rapid Access Weapon Lockers that are secure, accessible and rapidly responsive. Estes AWS has weapon lockers available for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks.