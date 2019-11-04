Major Police Supply to Handle TruckVault GSA Contract Sales

TruckVault, Inc., the world’s leading manufacturer of secure in-vehicle storage solutions for over 24 years, is proud to announce it has partnered with Major Police Supply (MPS) who will handle all TruckVault GSA sales.

“When we set out to find a partner for our GSA business, we wanted someone who not only had the capability to do our products justice, but a partner who cares as much about the customer as we do. With years of experience working together, and the strong relationships that have grown from that, TruckVault and Major Police Supply are a natural fit and a potent combination to deliver quality solutions for GSA customers.” Anders Gidlund/TruckVault Sales Director.

MPS has specialized in the field of emergency vehicle equipment for over 30 years and is currently one of the largest suppliers and installers in the nation. They also currently stock and distribute products for almost every major manufacturer of emergency vehicle equipment in the country. Today, MPS manages the installations for the largest law enforcement fleets in the world and is widely regarded as the leader in the field of emergency vehicle equipment installation and fleet maintenance. MPS has sales specialists across the country that provide services to departments and agencies both big and small.

“We are thrilled about our new partnership with Truck Vault and our offerings via our GSA schedule. We are confident that together, we will be able to provide our customers with the best possible products to keep them safe and allow them to do their jobs as efficiently as possible.” Lauren Marquardt/Federal Government Sales Director

About TruckVault, Inc.

For more than 24 years, TruckVault has been building secure in-vehicle storage solutions for sportsmen, law enforcement, and commercial use. TruckVault has been recognized throughout the years as a leader in firearms safety and as a producer of top-quality products, including being granted the shooting Industry Academy of Excellence Award for Accessory of the Year in 1999 and Safety Product of the Year in 2004 and 2006. In 2008, TruckVault was awarded the Cygnus Innovation Award. TruckVault continues to be a category leader in secure in-vehicle storage with many new and innovative designs and components. In the fall of 2018 TruckVault expanded its manufacturing capabilities to a second location in Mount Jackson, VA.