TruckVault Introduces Products for Dodge Magnum, FJ Cruiser

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA - TruckVault, Inc., the market leader for secure in-vehicle equipment storage solutions to the public safety and sports enthusiast communities, announced recently the newest addition to their product lines, TruckVault for Dodge Magnum and Toyota FJ Cruisers.

The new models of TruckVault products continue their commitment to provide secure weapons and equipment storage for every model of vehicle on America’s highways today. Both the FJ Cruiser and the Dodge Magnum are becoming increasingly popular among general consumers and law enforcement officials alike.

TruckVault has utilized a unique mounting system for the Dodge Magnum public safety model which utilizes existing vehicle features to suspend a mid-sized command center above the lower cargo area, providing a weapons drawer and fold-up map board without restricting access to the storage compartment below.

TruckVault has also already designed a number of products for the FJ Cruiser for both civilian and law enforcement uses. Many public safety agencies, including FBI, Customs Border Patrol, Crime Scene Investigations units and metropolitan police departments, are finding that the compact form and four-wheel drive capabilities make it an ideal vehicle for their needs.

TruckVault products are available directly from the manufacturer or through their ever-growing base of dealers across the United States. More information is available at www.truckvault.com or by calling TruckVault, Inc. directly at 800-967-8107.