Video for SUV Weapon Locker Available

The Estes AWS Rapid Access Weapon Locker was designed with an officer’s needs in mind.

The locker fits in any law enforcement SUV while allowing space for spare tire access. What’s more, the SUV Rapid Access Weapon Locker is made of 14-gauge galvannealed steel, making it tamper proof and secure. That means that your weapons and sensitive evidence will be safely locked and out-of-site in your vehicle. Watch the latest video of our popular SUV Rapid Access Weapon Locker.

The SUV Weapon Locker opens automatically by wireless remote for quick access to weapons stored out-of-sight inside the trunk of the vehicle. The locker also comes with a manual key override in the event of a dead battery or lost remote. Officers can comfortably secure two weapons and the locker is stackable with other Estes AWS SUV Weapon Lockers and accessories.

Estes AWS prides itself in providing customizable products for law enforcement departments.

We protect law enforcement and communities by offering products that secure and organize equipment for officers. Learn more about the features and benefits Estes AWS designs into each unique product.

If you are interested in purchasing any of our products for your department, you can find Estes AWS distributors on our website. You can always contact us to learn more or schedule a demo.