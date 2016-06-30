Weathertight MAX-40 pickup drawer unit from OPS public safety

OPS Public Safety introduces it’s all new weathertight MAX-40 Drawer Unit that that features an optional door with an automotive weather strip seal that prevents dust and water from entering the secure storage drawer. Standard depths are 48”, 60” and 72” & up to 90” optional depths. Available features include an anti-skid top, durable anti-skid rubber drawer bottom lining and full length dividers. 1000 lb. storage capacity. A new drill-free installation method can be ordered with this design. Available in many models for the following trucks: Ford F150-F550, 5’5’’, 6’5’’ and 8’ box, Dodge 1500-3500, 5’7’’, 6’4’’ and 8’ box, Chevy Silverado/GMC Sierra (std. box & long box).

For more information, visit: opspublicsafety.com