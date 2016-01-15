Rafe Bridges Joins SVI Trucks Sales Team

SVI Trucks is excited to announce that Rafe Bridges has joined the SVI team as our Eastern Regional Sales Manager based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Rafe has been working in emergency vehicles sales since 2010 and comes to us from FESCO Emergency Sales located in Baltimore, Maryland.

Rafe is an alumnus of Towson University, class of 2006, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management and minor in business. He was a Five Year Letter Winner on the Towson University Baseball Team.

Visit SVI Trucks online today by visiting www.SVITrucks.com.

Contact Rafe Bridges directly:

Email: rafeb@svitrucks.com

Office: (970) 297-7029

Mobile: (970) 420-0600