N.Y. council accepts federal grant to purchase armored police vehicle

By Michelle Breidenbach

syracuse.com

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse common councilors voted Monday to allow the city police department to put federal grant money toward the purchase of a BearCat armored vehicle for the SWAT team.

Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler asked the city council for permission to use part of a $123,000 federal grant as the first fundraising for an armored vehicle similar to a $237,000 one purchased in 2008 by Onondaga County Sheriff Kevin Walsh’s office.

The city uses the county’s armored vehicle more often than the county uses it and Fowler said it is time for the city to have its own.

