Featured Training Course: Homemade Explosives from Tactical Electronics

Homemade explosives are easily obtained, inexpensive, and easily prepared. The rising threat of stateside IED’s has led to an increased need for training so that Bomb Technicians can recognize these devices.

The Tactical Electronics Homemade Explosive Course identifies varying types of HME’s and their associated precursors. Students will participate in practical range exercises, synthesis of HME materials, and safe handling procedures.

