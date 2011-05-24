Texas PD gets $100,000 grant for training, technology

By Steven Alford

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

The Corpus Christi Police Department got a $100,000 boost for training and technology. The Citizens in Support of the Corpus Christi Police Department last week received a $25,000 four-year grant from the John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation.

“The economic times and budget cuts are overwhelming for everybody right now and it means a lot to see that people are willing to step up and offer support,” Police Chief Troy Riggs said.

Though barely a year old, the police support foundation has raised more than $100,000, paying in part for the Citizen Observer Internet alert system, the department’s wellness health program for officers and additional leadership training for upper management.

“It’s not only going to support continued programs, but it will really help us expand what the foundation can do for the department,” said foundation president Ed Hicks.

Copyright 2011 SCRIPPS Howard Publications