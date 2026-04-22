Every year in the United States, thousands gather to mark National Police Week, a time to honor and remember those law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

But what exactly is Police Week and why do we observe it?

What is National Police Week?

National Police Week was established in 1962 after President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The week surrounding that date has since become a time to honor fallen law enforcement officers and support the loved ones they left behind.

The week is organized in partnership with organizations such as the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), the Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

When is National Police Week?

National Police Week is observed each May in conjunction with Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is observed annually on May 15. Key events include:



Candlelight Vigil

National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

These cornerstone events bring together officers from departments across the U.S. and beyond, offering moments of reflection and solidarity.

National Police Week 2026 will be observed from Monday, May 11, to Saturday, May 16.

Why should officers attend National Police Week?

For many officers, attending National Police Week is a deeply personal experience.

It’s a chance to honor fallen colleagues, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow officers and reflect on the legacy and meaning of the badge. Events like the Candlelight Vigil and Memorial Service provide a space for both solemn remembrance and mutual support — especially for those visiting the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, where new names are etched each year.

Officers also have the opportunity to attend wellness-focused events, training sessions and receptions that foster professional development and peer connection.

What is the purpose of National Police Week?

The purpose of National Police Week is to honor and remember law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. The week is grounded in solemn remembrance but also serves as a time to support surviving family members, recognize the service of current officers, and educate the public about the dangers and responsibilities that come with wearing the badge.

While the formal ceremonies take place in Washington, D.C., departments and communities across the country hold their own events to pay tribute. Whether it’s through a candlelight vigil, a roll call for the fallen or lowering the flag to half-staff, the goal is the same: to never forget the sacrifice made by the men and women who gave their lives in service to others.

How can I participate in National Police Week?

You don’t have to be in D.C. to take part.

Here are a few ways to honor National Police Week from anywhere:



Wear blue on May 15 to show support

Lower your American flag to half-staff on May 15 for Peace Officers Memorial Day

Attend or host a local memorial event

Donate to support organizations like C.O.P.S. NLEOMF

Share tributes and stories on social media using hashtags like #NationalPoliceWeek and #HonorTheFallen

This article, originally published on April 29, 2024, has been updated with additional information about National Police Week.