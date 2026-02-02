The evolution of protest policing: Article series shares lessons from the front lines

Police find themselves once again in the middle of a highly charged political environment — serving as intermediaries between opposing groups while striving to maintain order and protect the public. History offers many examples of this role. Labor disputes have pitted employees against employers. The 2020 homicide of George Floyd led to sustained protests over policing practices. Movement and counter-movement demonstrators across the political spectrum have clashed in the streets, leaving officers to manage the tension and prevent violence.

Today, as protests and direct actions against federal immigration enforcement surge, law enforcement faces a familiar challenge. The question is not whether unrest will occur, but how police can best prepare to safeguard both community safety and the constitutional right to dissent. This is the moment for police to do what they are trained to do: protect the public.

Recognizing the stakes, the International Association of Chiefs of Police has called for meetings among federal, state and local law enforcement leaders to discuss the issues raised by clashes between federal agents and protesters, and the injuries and deaths that have resulted. The renewed attention to protest management underscores the need for evidence-based guidance and shared lessons from past experiences.

That’s why Police1 is revisiting its series on protest policing, originally published in 2022 following both the Floyd homicide and the uprising around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The context may have changed, but the lessons remain vital. The series explores how agencies at all levels have managed protests, demonstrations and riots — and how those experiences can inform today’s challenges.



Three enduring principles stand out:



Learn from history. Understanding how police have managed unrest in the past provides valuable perspective on what works — and what doesn’t. Apply best practices. Agencies can benefit from approaches proven to reduce tensions and prevent violence. Adapt locally. Strategies must be tailored to each community’s context, balancing the imperative to maintain order with the public’s right to voice dissent.

In addition to this series, RAND researchers have developed a complementary resource, Practical Guidance for Ensuring Peaceful Protests. It offers updated findings and references for both police agencies and protest organizers seeking better outcomes. Together, these resources provide a foundation for thoughtful and effective protest management.

Protecting communities amid surges in federal law enforcement is never going to be straightforward. Local and state police need to act as both intermediaries and guardians — simultaneously engaging with their communities and the federal agencies entering their cities. The task is contentious and difficult. Political pressures come from all sides. The possibility of violence always looms when there is unrest. Local police using their skills to manage protests prudently and effectively is the first step toward reducing the risk of tragedy. We hope this series assists agencies carrying out this vital mission.

Originally published in July 2022, this article has been updated with a revised introduction.