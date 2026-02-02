REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
The evolution of protest policing: Article series shares lessons from the front lines

The question is not whether unrest will occur, but how police can best prepare to safeguard both community safety and the constitutional right to dissent

February 02, 2026 03:00 PM • 
Bob Harrison, John S. Hollywood, Ph.D.
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Texas state trooper create a barrier in front of protesters at the University of Texas during a demonstration over the Israel-Hamas war, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Vertuno)

Jim Vertuno/AP

Police find themselves once again in the middle of a highly charged political environment — serving as intermediaries between opposing groups while striving to maintain order and protect the public. History offers many examples of this role. Labor disputes have pitted employees against employers. The 2020 homicide of George Floyd led to sustained protests over policing practices. Movement and counter-movement demonstrators across the political spectrum have clashed in the streets, leaving officers to manage the tension and prevent violence.

Today, as protests and direct actions against federal immigration enforcement surge, law enforcement faces a familiar challenge. The question is not whether unrest will occur, but how police can best prepare to safeguard both community safety and the constitutional right to dissent. This is the moment for police to do what they are trained to do: protect the public.

Recognizing the stakes, the International Association of Chiefs of Police has called for meetings among federal, state and local law enforcement leaders to discuss the issues raised by clashes between federal agents and protesters, and the injuries and deaths that have resulted. The renewed attention to protest management underscores the need for evidence-based guidance and shared lessons from past experiences.

That’s why Police1 is revisiting its series on protest policing, originally published in 2022 following both the Floyd homicide and the uprising around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The context may have changed, but the lessons remain vital. The series explores how agencies at all levels have managed protests, demonstrations and riots — and how those experiences can inform today’s challenges.

  • Part one of the series presents the four dominant models of police response to unrest, from a show or force, an escalation of force, a negotiated management model, or strategic incapacitation model each with its own advantages and drawbacks.
  • Part two discusses the history of mass demonstrations in America and ways the police responded to them.
  • Part three seeks to help the police build on recent lessons learned during the Occupy Wall Street and other demonstrations occurring in the social media age.
  • Part four presents nine steps for police leaders to develop a well-rounded protest policing response.

Three enduring principles stand out:

  1. Learn from history. Understanding how police have managed unrest in the past provides valuable perspective on what works — and what doesn’t.
  2. Apply best practices. Agencies can benefit from approaches proven to reduce tensions and prevent violence.
  3. Adapt locally. Strategies must be tailored to each community’s context, balancing the imperative to maintain order with the public’s right to voice dissent.

In addition to this series, RAND researchers have developed a complementary resource, Practical Guidance for Ensuring Peaceful Protests. It offers updated findings and references for both police agencies and protest organizers seeking better outcomes. Together, these resources provide a foundation for thoughtful and effective protest management.

Protecting communities amid surges in federal law enforcement is never going to be straightforward. Local and state police need to act as both intermediaries and guardians — simultaneously engaging with their communities and the federal agencies entering their cities. The task is contentious and difficult. Political pressures come from all sides. The possibility of violence always looms when there is unrest. Local police using their skills to manage protests prudently and effectively is the first step toward reducing the risk of tragedy. We hope this series assists agencies carrying out this vital mission.

Originally published in July 2022, this article has been updated with a revised introduction.

PROTEST POLICING: A FOUR-PART SERIES
AP22090834048516.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Protest policing: When do tensions escalate between protesters and police?
Different police tactics yield different responses from protesters: tactical mismatches are likely to influence escalation as well as who joins or desists from protest events
July 07, 2022 08:28 AM
AP9205021752.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Protest policing: Echoes of the past reverberate into the present
Police responses to public protests and unrest have varied over time
July 07, 2022 10:46 AM
AP18087740366423.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Protest policing: Building on recent lessons
Law enforcement agencies must carefully balance the optics of providing public safety during protests while preparing for the potential of violence
July 07, 2022 06:11 PM
minneapolis-protest-george-floyd
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Protest policing: The way forward – considerations for change
Nine steps to develop a well-rounded and holistic protest policing response
July 07, 2022 06:18 PM

Bob Harrison is a retired police chief who is an adjunct researcher with the non-profit, non-partisan RAND Corporation. He is also a course manager for the CA POST Command College. Bob consults with police agencies in California and beyond on strategy, leadership and innovation. He holds a Postgraduate Degree in Business Strategy & Innovation from the University of Oxford, and master’s degrees from two U.S. universities.

John S. Hollywood is a senior decision scientist at RAND. An internationally-recognized expert in artificial intelligence and information technologies for public safety, his work focuses on analyzing and designing technical systems and organizational processes in public safety, homeland security, and national security. Hollywood led the development of educational resources such as the Mass Attacks Defense Toolkit and the Better Policing Toolkit, which are widely known in the field. He co-led the evaluation of ICE’s body-worn camera pilot and developed training scenarios for a virtual reality system designed to train police in handling stressful situations. He also evaluated nformation technologies during an active shooting exercise at New York’s Grand Central Terminal and led evaluations of predictive policing and real-time crime centers that received national attention.

In addition to developing information architectures for law enforcement, Hollywood has analyzed command and control (C2) and communications networks for combat search and rescue and ground command and control. His work also includes improvements to hiring, data governance, and other key business processes for DHS agencies. He previously managed RAND’s Center for Quality Policing and directed the Information and Geospatial Technologies Center of Excellence, which provided on-demand research to the National Institute of Justice. Hollywood has taught strategic management, systems engineering, and predictive analytics at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His opinion pieces on counterterrorism and law enforcement technology have been published in outlets such as The Hill, CNN and Government Technology. Hollywood holds a Ph.D. in operations research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.