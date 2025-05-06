Spotlight: How ForceMetrics is empowering law enforcement with real-time context

Company name: ForceMetrics

Headquarters: Denver, Colo.

Signature product: Velocity Platform

Website: https://www.forcemetrics.com/

1. Where did your company name originate from?

The name ForceMetrics was intentionally chosen to reflect our dual focus on frontline responders and data-driven insight. “Force” represents the people we serve — police officers, firefighters and first responders — while “Metrics” speaks to the intelligence, context and actionable data we surface in real time. We also wanted a name that was strong, memorable and future-proof — and yes, finding the right domain played a role too. At the end of the day, ForceMetrics isn’t just about measuring performance; it’s about helping every responder make smarter, safer decisions when it matters most.

2. What was the inspiration behind starting your company?

ForceMetrics was founded by a team of former FBI agents, local law enforcement officers and software engineers who saw the same issue from different angles: first responders were being asked to make critical decisions with fragmented, outdated or hard-to-access information.

Our CEO, Andre McGregor, spent years in federal law enforcement and saw firsthand how difficult it was to get full context in fast-moving situations. Officers might have access to vital details — prior incidents, mental health history, known associates — but only if they had the time, tools and training to dig through multiple disconnected systems. That disconnect puts both officers and the people they serve at risk.

We built ForceMetrics to close that gap. By making key data instantly available, we help first responders act faster, communicate more clearly and make more informed decisions. It’s about providing context at the point of contact — when and where it matters most.

3. What is your signature product and how does it work?

Our signature product is the Velocity Platform. It’s a proactive precision policing and decision-assist platform that sits on top of existing CAD, RMS, JMS and other data systems. Velocity makes all that information searchable and actionable, surfacing critical context — like mental health history, past incidents or potential safety risks — within seconds. It’s accessible from any agency-issued smartphone, laptop or workstation. The Velocity platform is designed to be as intuitive as using Google with multiple modules, including an executive management and command staff dashboard.

As one Abilene (Texas) PD officer recently put it, “I wish I had this when I was a patrol officer. If I was on scene, I’d have it pulled up on my phone. It’s not a luxury — it’s an absolute.”

4. Why do you believe your products are essential to the police community?

Every public safety interaction has the potential to be a high-stakes moment, but too often, the people making those decisions are flying blind — working across siloed systems or relying on radio chatter. Velocity puts critical, contextual information in the hands of dispatchers, officers, investigators, analysts, executive management, command staff and city leadership. The result? Safer outcomes, stronger community trust and more efficient use of resources.

One Winston-Salem (N.C.) PD investigator shared, “We used to keep spreadsheets of incident data and try to make connections manually. Now, I just search — and in milliseconds, I get exactly what I need. It’s the most pivotal software tool I’ve seen in over 20 years of service.”

5. What has been the biggest challenge your company has faced?

One of our biggest challenges — and opportunities — has been helping public safety agencies adopt new technology without adding friction. Many departments are overwhelmed by clunky, difficult-to-use systems. That’s why we focus so heavily on simplicity and speed. Velocity is intuitive, mobile-friendly and requires minimal training.

We also know that trust is everything in this field — so a big part of our work has been building credibility with departments, showing up consistently and proving that we understand their needs by meeting them.

6. What makes your company unique?

Our CEO, Andre McGregor, spent years as an FBI Special Agent and cybercrime investigator. We’re built by the very people we serve. In addition to Andre, our team includes other former FBI agents, local officers, detectives, dispatchers and engineers — many of whom have worn multiple hats (or badges) in a single career. At ForceMetrics, we believe that lived experience isn’t just important — it shapes everything we do. We take the real experiences of officers, dispatchers, and community members and use those as the foundation for how we build, think and work. Everything we design begins with what it’s actually like on the ground.

We’ve worked both the front lines and the systems behind them. We’ve been in patrol cars, served warrants, worked major crimes and built enterprise platforms from scratch. We know what matters in the moment — because we’ve been there. That blend of field-tested insight and deep technical capability is what allows us to build tools that actually work the way first responders do.

7. What do your customers like best about you and your products?

Customers consistently point to three things: speed, simplicity and impact. The platform surfaces critical safety data in seconds and presents it in a way that’s easy to understand and act on.

One Abilene (Texas) PD officer told us, “Every search is a win. Even if it turns up nothing, I know that in seconds — not hours. And most of the time, I find what I need.”

They also appreciate our ongoing partnership. We don’t just launch and leave — we stay engaged to make sure each agency is getting real, measurable value from the platform.

8. What is the most rewarding part of serving the first responder community?

The best part is hearing how the product is helping real people. We’ve had agencies tell us they solved a missing persons case in under 15 minutes using ForceMetrics Velocity. We’ve seen detectives use the platform to tie suspects to prior crimes — just by clicking through connected people and locations. And we’ve had officers tell us it makes them feel safer on calls.

As one Winston-Salem (N.C.) PD user said: “Saving time is great—but what we’re really doing is giving officers and citizens better outcomes. You can’t put a price tag on that.”

9. Do you support any charitable organizations within public safety or the community? Tell us more.

At ForceMetrics, giving back isn’t an afterthought — it’s built into how we show up. Through our ForceMetrics Cares initiative, we support a range of charitable organizations, fund scholarships for underserved communities and look for real ways to make lasting impact. This year, we proudly adopted Scan for a Cause — a program that replaces traditional trade show swag with something more meaningful. Instead of handing out pens and stress balls, we donate directly to vetted charities every time we scan a badge in our booth. It’s a simple idea with a bigger purpose: less waste, more good and a stronger connection to the communities we all serve.

10. Is there any fun fact or trivia that you’d like to share about you or your company?

We have lots of fun facts. In fact ...

Did you know?



Agencies using ForceMetrics reduce time spent gathering incident context by up to 70% — meaning more time in the field and less time wrestling with six different systems and a PDF from 2008.

ForceMetrics has been described by one officer as “the only tech tool that didn’t make my day worse.” We take that as high praise.

In cities using ForceMetrics, responders can access critical context from dispatch to field in under 10 seconds. That’s faster than your coffee app loads.

Our executive management and command staff dashboard is a real-time force multiplier — giving command staff an intel edge on what’s happening, what’s shifting, and what needs immediate response. It replaces lagging reports with live operational clarity, so strategy can evolve as fast as the streets do.

Fun fact: Both co-founders had babies during the summer they were closing their Series A.

11. What’s next for your company? Any upcoming new projects or initiatives?

We’re in growth mode — bringing ForceMetrics to new agencies every day and expanding rapidly across cities and states. We’re also seeing strong momentum within existing departments, where more users are adopting the platform across units and roles.

Our executive management and command staff dashboard is giving leadership teams real-time insights they’ve never had before — from citywide trends and response times to operational performance, all in a single, intuitive view.

We’ve also rolled out new modular tools to support specialized teams. Each module is built with real users and real needs in mind.

And it’s not just public safety anymore — ForceMetrics is beginning to support adjacent sectors with complex safety and incident data needs.