3M™ PELTOR™ expands partnership with Lexipol, now including Police Grants Help

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — 3M™ PELTOR™, a global leader in hearing protection and communication solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship and support for Police Grants Help, an organization dedicated to providing law enforcement agencies with the resources and information needed to secure grant funding.

As part of its commitment to enhancing safety and communication for law enforcement professionals, 3M™ PELTOR™ is partnering with Police Grants Help to ensure that police departments across the country have access to the latest information on available grants and funding opportunities. This collaboration aims to empower law enforcement agencies to secure the necessary resources to enhance their operations and help ensure the safety of their officers and the communities they serve.

“At 3M™ PELTOR™, we understand the critical role that law enforcement plays in maintaining public safety,” said Andrew Johnson, Marketing Manager at 3M™ PELTOR™. “We are committed to supporting these brave men and women by helping to provide them with the tools and resources they need to perform their duties safely and effectively. Our partnership with Police Grants Help is a natural extension of this commitment.”

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news.

About 3M™ PELTOR™

With more than 70 years of experience, the 3M™PELTOR™ brand promises quality communication solutions that help provide an excellent balance of performance and protection.

