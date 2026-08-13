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The operational foundation for mission-critical readiness

This special coverage examines the vital systems that keep your agency ready, accountable and transparent when it matters most. From the health of your fleet to the integrity of your evidence, we dive deep into the operational decisions that directly define your response capability, compliance and public trust.

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Public Safety Command & Logistics
Find the hidden gaps in your agency’s logistics readiness
Use this practical self-assessment to uncover blind spots in visibility, accountability and workflow — and identify where your agency can strengthen operational readiness
August 13, 2026 12:22 PM
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FEATURED CONTENT
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Public Safety Command & Logistics
Q&A: Why operational readiness depends on better logistics
Disconnected systems can slow operations and reduce accountability. Here’s how agencies are modernizing logistics to improve visibility and operational readiness
August 13, 2026 11:35 AM
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Police1 Staff
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Technology
On-demand webinar: From request to retirement: Unlocking the full value of your assets with digital workflows and barcoding
September 16, 2025 03:53 PM
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Inventory Management Software
Efficient, accurate, secure: The future of asset tracking (infographic)
August 25, 2025 01:23 PM
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Inventory Management Software
Saving money by digitizing law enforcement assets from receipt to retirement
October 22, 2024 06:55 PM
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Inventory Management Software
How Quartermaster brought order, efficiency to Chatham County Police Department
October 22, 2024 06:59 PM
FLEET MANAGEMENT
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VISION
Revolutionizing public safety: The impact of autonomous police fleets on proactive policing
Law enforcement should accept the challenge of marrying autonomous vehicle engineering with innovative public safety tools to enhance crime-fighting
December 11, 2024 10:11 PM
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Fleet Management
Fort Bragg Police Department leads the charge with EV patrol vehicles
Chief Neil Cervenka outlines key considerations from his agency’s journey toward an electric police fleet
December 21, 2023 09:07 PM
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Watch: Calif. PD rolls out Tesla cruisers
Anaheim police said the Tesla Model Y was selected for its advanced features, such as rapid acceleration, storage capacity and low maintenance requirements
April 16, 2024 10:49 AM
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Officer Safety
Safety inspections of patrol cars
Don’t be afraid to regularly take your unit to your city, county or state vehicle maintenance folks to have them check the brake pads and wheel alignment
May 14, 2024 01:48 PM
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Gordon Graham