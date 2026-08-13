Public Safety Command & Logistics

The operational foundation for mission-critical readiness
This special coverage examines the vital systems that keep your agency ready, accountable and transparent when it matters most. From the health of your fleet to the integrity of your evidence, we dive deep into the operational decisions that directly define your response capability, compliance and public trust.
Use this practical self-assessment to uncover blind spots in visibility, accountability and workflow — and identify where your agency can strengthen operational readiness
FEATURED CONTENT
Disconnected systems can slow operations and reduce accountability. Here’s how agencies are modernizing logistics to improve visibility and operational readiness
FLEET MANAGEMENT
Law enforcement should accept the challenge of marrying autonomous vehicle engineering with innovative public safety tools to enhance crime-fighting
Chief Neil Cervenka outlines key considerations from his agency’s journey toward an electric police fleet
Anaheim police said the Tesla Model Y was selected for its advanced features, such as rapid acceleration, storage capacity and low maintenance requirements
Don’t be afraid to regularly take your unit to your city, county or state vehicle maintenance folks to have them check the brake pads and wheel alignment