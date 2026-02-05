REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Transforming how agencies respond and investigate

Developing a real time policing capability requires more than just new hardware; it requires a strategic integration of technology and tactics. This resource provides a comprehensive roadmap for building real time response that supports patrol and investigations.

Officers and new technology
Real Time Policing
Evolving or obsolete: Why technology now defines modern policing
Why policing’s future depends on real time information, smart technology and leaders willing to change
February 05, 2026 07:42 PM
Chief Doreen Jokerst
Winston-Salem RTCC 2.png
Real Time Policing
Leading through change: Building the Winston-Salem RTCC
February 04, 2026 04:38 PM
Police1 Special Contributors
Screenshot 2025-05-22 at 09.39.09.png
Real Time Crime Center
5 ways police departments are using RTCCs beyond crime fighting
June 03, 2025 10:12 AM
Sarah Calams
RTCC drone pilot.png
Drones
The need for speed: How real time policing tools are transforming emergency response
January 15, 2025 12:56 PM
Fritz Reber
New Mexico Fighting Crime
Real Time Crime Center
Building real-time intelligence hubs to power modern policing
October 06, 2025 08:24 PM
Katja Ridderbusch
TURNING DATA INTO ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE
Crime dashboard media briefing.jpg
Real Time Crime Center
Making regional crime data work: Inside the DC regions’ groundbreaking dashboard
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments leads an interjurisdictional effort to display crime data and guide public safety decisions
November 20, 2025 02:10 PM
Joseph Walker
Touch screen data 1
Real Time Crime Center
Grasping crime intelligence at a glance: The Windsor Police CompStat revolution
A homegrown Power BI platform is redefining CompStat in Windsor, transforming static spreadsheets into live, visual command intelligence
October 24, 2025 02:20 PM
Police1 Special Contributors
CVPD data files.png
Real Time Crime Center
Making data work for law enforcement: Overcoming silos without reinventing the wheel
By leveraging existing resources, collaborating across functions and utilizing cost-effective middleware tools, agencies can create a more cohesive data infrastructure
April 10, 2025 09:23 PM
Joseph Walker
REAL TIME CRIME CENTER PROFILES
Cobb PD RTCC 1.jpg
Real Time Crime Center
How Cobb County Police Department’s real time crime center grew from pilot program to regional powerhouse
With a focus on camera integration and community outreach, this metro Atlanta agency’s RTCC has become a magnet and role model for neighboring agencies
February 14, 2025 10:47 AM
Katja Ridderbusch
RTCC_NYPD_4.jpg
Real Time Crime Center
At NYPD’s real time crime center, the future of policing has arrived
Launched as the nation’s first RTCC in 2005, New York City’s integrated technology hub provides vital information for patrol officers and detectives
September 06, 2024 06:26 AM
Katja Ridderbusch
ScottsdaleRTCC.jpg
Real Time Crime Center
Case study: Scottsdale PD’s RTCC keeps special events under control
Learn how this agency effectively uses advanced technology for both large-scale event management and real-time crime prevention and response
January 16, 2024 11:56 PM
James Careless
20240516_153230.jpg
Real Time Crime Center
Case study: Spokane County Sheriff’s Office RTCC brings order, efficiency to local law enforcement
Establishing a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) is helping this Washington state county respond to, investigate and resolve more criminal cases than ever before
June 21, 2024 10:46 AM
James Careless
LCS 2.jpg
Real Time Crime Center
Case study: Lee County Sheriff’s Office RTIC is ready for disaster response
Southwest Florida is hurricane country, and Lee County’s real time intelligence center is always on the watch for extreme weather before, during and after it happens
July 28, 2024 04:40 PM
James Careless
RTCC Front.png
Real Time Crime Center
Case study: City of Chino’s 911 system empowers RTCC crime analysts
Having 911 access helps crime analysts in the Chino Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center do their job proactively and effectively
December 19, 2024 02:40 PM
James Careless
DFR PROGRAMS IN ACTION
IMG00260.JPG
Drones
Case study: How Prosper PD built a DFR program to keep pace with a fast-growing Texas town
Prosper Police Department’s CAD-integrated DFR program shows how early aerial perspective — paired with patrol drones and grant-supported partnerships — can help growing agencies adjust response in real time
December 31, 2025 02:29 PM
Sarah Calams
Lt. Tim Fecht with Drone 1.jpg
Drones
Case study: How Dunwoody Police use drones to speed response and improve officer safety
By cutting response times and boosting situational awareness, the agency is making patrol safer and more efficient
August 25, 2025 05:08 PM
Katja Ridderbusch
thumbnail_IMG_8450.png
Drones
Case study: How Elk Grove PD is pushing the boundaries of DFR and real time information center integration
By integrating DFR operations into its real time information center, Elk Grove PD is enhancing situational awareness, community trust and officer safety
August 04, 2025 11:30 AM
Sarah Calams
Scottsdale PD - DFR Drone.png
Drones
Case study: Inside Scottsdale PD’s purpose-built DFR program
Scottsdale Police didn’t follow a template; it built a Drone as First Responder program designed around its terrain, staffing and commitment to transparency
June 11, 2025 11:21 AM
Sarah Calams
20250310_150814.jpg
Drones
A dual approach to drones: Response and risk management at Irving PD
Irving PD’s drones beat officers to the scene in over half of calls — and as civilian drone use grows, the agency is investing in tools to detect and manage airspace threats
Flight Deck.jpg
Drones
DFR in action: Inside Montgomery County PD’s Drone as First Responder program
With response times under a minute, real-time intelligence and a focus on de-escalation, Montgomery County’s Drone as First Responder program is redefining public safety
REAL TIME POLICING WEBINARS
P1_EDI_2.PNG
RTCC webinar on maximizing RTCC operations
Flock Aerodome Spectator Feed.png
On demand: What every agency needs to know as their DFR program evolves
Expert strategies for optimizing your Drone as First Responder program as it scales, from staffing and policy to technology integration and community engagement
On demand: Maximizing RTCC performance: Aligning operations with agency goals
Unlock your real time crime center’s full potential — optimize intelligence flow, streamline coordination and deliver real-time results that drive impact
On demand: Advancing DFR: How to launch, scale and optimize a Drone as First Responder program
Starting or expanding a DFR program? Get expert insights, real-world case studies and best practices to boost your agency’s efficiency in this must-watch webinar
POLICING MATTERS PODCAST
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-12-29T094848.592.png
Real Time Crime Center
Drones, data and ‘Live 911': Inside the modern real time information center
In an evolving field where seconds matter, RTIC experts from two California agencies explain how they turn high-tech information into real-time action to stop crime and save lives
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-08-27T092421.042.png
Drones
From early lessons to AI integration: The evolution of drones as first responders
Rahul Sidhu shares what agencies must know about building sustainable DFR programs — and why connectivity and AI will drive the next phase
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-01-27T114117.357.png
Real Time Crime Centers
Harnessing the power of IoT for real-time crime intelligence
Discover how the Glendale Police Department is using cutting-edge tech to solve crimes faster, boost community safety and lead the charge in modern law enforcement strategies
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-03-24T144419.365.png
Technology
From crisis to cutting-edge: How San Pablo PD used technology to transform community safety
Chief Brian Bubar details how strategic tech deployments, community collaboration and proactive policing led to an 80% crime reduction in a city once ranked among America’s most violent
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-04-01T121449.058.png
Technology
How smarter tech use is transforming police intelligence
Two California police chiefs — one from sprawling Los Angeles, the other from a 2.6-square-mile city — share how collaborative data strategies and connected tech are revolutionizing crime prevention and response
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2024-12-23T090112.175.png
Real Time Crime Centers
Inside Dunwoody’s Real Time Crime Center: A tech-driven approach to safer communities
See how Dunwoody Police are turning cutting-edge technology into real-world solutions for crime prevention and public safety
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
BUDGETING & FUNDING
NRTCCA thumbnails (2).png
How to secure funding for a real time crime center
At this year’s NRTCCA conference, Lexipol’s Samantha Dorm detailed how law enforcement can leverage grants to build and sustain real-time crime centers
RTCC how to fund eBook
Real Time Crime Center
How to fund a real time crime center (eBook)
Learn how to plan, fund and sustain a real time crime center with practical steps, proven funding sources and strategies to build community trust
Elk Grove PD DFR Program (4).png
Drones
What does a Drone as First Responder program really cost?
From pilot staffing to community transparency, a successful DFR program demands strategic planning and smart investment — here’s what every agency needs to consider
 · 
Lt. Nate Lange
DFR funding eBook
Drones
How to fund Drone as First Responder programs (eBook)
Learn how to secure the funding you need to launch and sustain a DFR program that enhances officer safety, speeds response and improves community outcomes
REAL TIME POLICING NEWS
Art thief nabbed by drone faces trial
  1. Video: Would-be art thief caught after Ariz. PD drone spots him hiding on roof
  2. ‘Saved us hours in overtime': Pa. PD launches DFR program
  3. Video: N.M. deputies disarm children, ages 7 and 9, after standoff with loaded gun
  4. Ala. PD to invest $1.5M in 16 new drones
  5. Okla. PD’s drone program credited in rescue of man struck by train
  6. ‘Game changer’: Ill. PD to launch Drone as First Responder program
  7. NYPD expects federal permission for officers to take down unauthorized drones around major events
  8. La. governor signs bill allowing state, local LE to take down ‘nefarious’ drones
  9. ‘We catch the bad guys’: Fla. PD launches RTIC and DFR program, bolstering spring break policing
  10. Birds attack NYPD drones patrolling for sharks off NYC beaches
COMPLETE COVERAGE
Ring Camera Police
Technology
Ring cancels planned Flock Safety integration
The Amazon-owned company said the partnership would have required more time and resources than expected, and no customer videos were shared
 · 
Police1 Staff
7 Steps to a Successful Drone Program Starting a Police Department Drone Program.jpg
Drones
Ohio selects 9 public safety agencies for statewide DFR pilot
The program will provide agencies with drone technology capable of quick launch, real time video streaming and integration with Ohio’s uncrewed aircraft traffic management system
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-01-22 170118.png
Real Time Policing
Drones, live video feeds and LPRs: Inside N.J. PD’s Real Time Operations Center
“For too long, officers in Paterson were asked to do their jobs without the modern tools routinely used by other major cities. That has changed,” New Jersey A.G. Matthew Platkin said
US-NEWS-POLICE-OFFER-GLIMPSE-NEW-DRONE-12-LV.jpg
Real Time Crime Center
Photos: LVMPD unveils new Fusion Watch Center, drone skyports
The LVMPD’s Fusion Watch and Drone Operations Center houses the department’s real-time information network; the agency has 75 drones, which can be launched from 13 skyports across the city
US-NEWS-NEARLY-YEAR-IRVINE-POLICE-SAY-1-OC.jpg
Real Time Crime Center
Calif. agency’s real time crime center reshapes response, drives double-digit crime drop
Nearly a year in, the $2 million hub is steering thousands of calls, spotting suspects in real time, and helping officers cut property and violent crime citywide
Screenshot 2025-09-26 121934.png
Drones
Calif. PD launches DFR program, captures repeat shoplifter within first week
Days after launching drones tied to its Real Time Information Center, the Clovis Police Department used the technology to arrest a known shoplifter
September 26, 2025 12:25 PM
Joanna Putman
Immigration Facility Shooting
Investigations
How police can prepare for rising political violence and paramilitary-style attacks
Extremist tactics, sniper attacks and online incitement are reshaping the threat landscape, leaving officers with shrinking windows to respond
 · 
Paul Goldenberg
hqdefault.jpg
Real Time Crime Center
From LPRs to drones, Flock Safety’s crime-fighting tech lands it on Forbes Cloud 100
Flock’s tech is integrated into LE operations in 49 states; CEO Garrett Langley believes the tech could help “eradicate almost all crime”
 · 
Joanna Putman
US-NEWS-ANNE-ARUNDEL-POLICE-SEE-DROPS-1-UU.jpg
Real Time Crime Center
Md. police department credits Real Time Information Center for drop in crime
August 22, 2025 10:09 AM
poster.jpg
Artificial Intelligence
How agentic AI enhances crime prevention, streamlines evidence collection
AI agents can help alert agencies about potentially risky behavior before an incident happens, bridging the gap between private sector security concerns and public safety operations
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Real Time Policing FAQ

What is real time policing?

Real-time policing is an operational approach that uses live data, intelligence and communications to support decision-making as incidents unfold. It focuses on delivering relevant information to officers, supervisors and command staff in the moment rather than after the fact.

What is a real time crime center?

A real time crime center is a centralized function where agencies collect, analyze and share live data to support active incidents and investigations. RTCCs often use tools such as cameras, license plate readers, drones and CAD data to provide situational awareness and actionable intelligence during ongoing events.

Do agencies need a real time crime center to practice real time policing?

No. While RTCCs are common, real-time policing can also be supported through analysts, supervisors or dispatch centers using shared systems or regional partnerships. The focus is on workflows and decision support, not a single physical location.

How is real time policing staffed?

Staffing models vary by agency size and resources. Some agencies use civilian crime analysts or intelligence specialists, while others rely on sworn personnel or hybrid teams. Smaller agencies may share analysts regionally or integrate real-time responsibilities into existing roles such as dispatch or investigations.