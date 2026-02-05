Transforming how agencies respond and investigate
Developing a real time policing capability requires more than just new hardware; it requires a strategic integration of technology and tactics. This resource provides a comprehensive roadmap for building real time response that supports patrol and investigations.
What is real time policing?
Real-time policing is an operational approach that uses live data, intelligence and communications to support decision-making as incidents unfold. It focuses on delivering relevant information to officers, supervisors and command staff in the moment rather than after the fact.
What is a real time crime center?
A real time crime center is a centralized function where agencies collect, analyze and share live data to support active incidents and investigations. RTCCs often use tools such as cameras, license plate readers, drones and CAD data to provide situational awareness and actionable intelligence during ongoing events.
Do agencies need a real time crime center to practice real time policing?
No. While RTCCs are common, real-time policing can also be supported through analysts, supervisors or dispatch centers using shared systems or regional partnerships. The focus is on workflows and decision support, not a single physical location.
How is real time policing staffed?
Staffing models vary by agency size and resources. Some agencies use civilian crime analysts or intelligence specialists, while others rely on sworn personnel or hybrid teams. Smaller agencies may share analysts regionally or integrate real-time responsibilities into existing roles such as dispatch or investigations.