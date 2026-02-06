What every agency must have in place for high-risk events

In 2026, agencies across the U.S. will be tasked with securing high-profile, high-stakes events, including Super Bowl 60, the FIFA World Cup and America 250, demanding advanced coordination, threat detection, communications reliability and life-saving response capabilities. When the pressure’s on, will your agency’s systems hold up? Police1’s Securing 2026 coverage will help public safety leaders identify vulnerabilities, tools and strategies to secure their communities.