Browns Bengals Football
Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events
Law enforcement to deploy air, maritime and cyber resources for Super Bowl security in Calif. Bay Area
The security effort spans Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Jose; agencies involved include the FBI, DEA, ATF, U.S. Coast Guard, CBP and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
February 06, 2026 12:50 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
US World Cup 2026 Stadiums
Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events
Why special event policing must become intelligence led in 2026
February 06, 2026 10:10 AM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
WCup Panama US Soccer
Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events
Preparing your community for drone security challenges
January 04, 2026 11:13 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Atlanta Shooting
Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events
Why unified command succeeds or fails before the first unit arrives
January 02, 2026 08:00 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-12-29T094848.592.png
Real Time Crime Center
Drones, data and ‘Live 911': Inside the modern real time information center
December 29, 2025 11:04 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
COMPLETE COVERAGE
On-Demand_Graphics-Video_Thumb_1920x1080.png
Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events
On demand: Securing the skies: Protecting major events from drone threats
How law enforcement is strengthening defenses against evolving aerial risks
October 10, 2025 04:58 PM
Tip Sheet Securing Major Events hero image.png
Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events
Tip Sheet: Securing major events in 2026
Concise, actionable tips outlining how police agencies can strengthen planning, close operational gaps and address emerging threats ahead of high-risk events
December 12, 2025 04:34 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
California Wildfires
Disaster Response
The growing disaster preparedness gap and what it means for police leaders
With fire capacity thinning and disasters accelerating, police leaders are increasingly central to building practical, community-level resilience
December 02, 2025 02:18 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Systems that can fail
Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events
The systems that can fail: Six vulnerabilities to address before major events
Large-scale security planning requires redundancy, repetition and a culture of readiness
November 21, 2025 04:56 PM
 · 
Katja Ridderbusch
Atlanta Shooting
Active Shooter
Active shooter readiness: The training issues officers are zeroing in on
Questions from a recent Police1 webinar highlight the coordination and preparedness gaps law enforcement agencies still face
November 21, 2025 01:44 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-11-10T095010.346.png
Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events
The new playbook for high-stakes events in 2026
Lt. Zimmer and Capt. Mocello share how agencies can streamline event operations with scalable planning, intelligence-led tactics and tech like drones and AI, even with limited resources
November 10, 2025 01:22 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
Crowd enjoying a candombe music concert in the historic ciudad vieja of montevideo
Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events
Beyond caution tape: How collaboration is redefining event security
A new, unified approach to public event safety is moving jurisdictions from reactive to proactive protection — driven by partnerships, data and purpose
November 10, 2025 01:19 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Vehicle barricades.png
Event Security
Photo of the week: Blocking danger before it strikes
In Springfield, Missouri, police, fire and public works crews teamed up to roll out mobile vehicle barriers for a packed downtown Halloween celebration
October 30, 2025 05:13 PM
 · 
Police Photographers
PIP_Webinar_LP.jpg
Mass Casualty Incidents
On-demand webinar: Rapid response readiness: Mass casualty pre-planning
Enhance interagency coordination with shared, real-time digital assets
September 19, 2025 12:08 PM
P1_EDI_2.PNG
Drones
On demand: What every agency needs to know as their DFR program evolves
Expert strategies for optimizing your Drone as First Responder program as it scales, from staffing and policy to technology integration and community engagement
September 04, 2025 11:38 AM
Flock Safety IACP Booth.png
Artificial Intelligence
Up close: Flock Safety’s amplified intelligence reshapes modern policing
The company’s new offerings, NightShift and Flock Alpha, demonstrate how AI and automation can help agencies solve more crime, faster – without losing the human touch
November 10, 2025 04:09 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Grant funding
Drones
Enhancing law enforcement with grant funding for drone technology
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) — commonly known as drones — have become a valuable tool for law enforcement agencies across the nation
October 06, 2025 10:32 AM
 · 
GrantFinder Staff