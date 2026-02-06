What every agency must have in place for high-risk events
In 2026, agencies across the U.S. will be tasked with securing high-profile, high-stakes events, including Super Bowl 60, the FIFA World Cup and America 250, demanding advanced coordination, threat detection, communications reliability and life-saving response capabilities. When the pressure’s on, will your agency’s systems hold up? Police1’s Securing 2026 coverage will help public safety leaders identify vulnerabilities, tools and strategies to secure their communities.
Law enforcement to deploy air, maritime and cyber resources for Super Bowl security in Calif. Bay Area
The security effort spans Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Jose; agencies involved include the FBI, DEA, ATF, U.S. Coast Guard, CBP and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
How law enforcement is strengthening defenses against evolving aerial risks
Concise, actionable tips outlining how police agencies can strengthen planning, close operational gaps and address emerging threats ahead of high-risk events
With fire capacity thinning and disasters accelerating, police leaders are increasingly central to building practical, community-level resilience
Large-scale security planning requires redundancy, repetition and a culture of readiness
Questions from a recent Police1 webinar highlight the coordination and preparedness gaps law enforcement agencies still face
Lt. Zimmer and Capt. Mocello share how agencies can streamline event operations with scalable planning, intelligence-led tactics and tech like drones and AI, even with limited resources
A new, unified approach to public event safety is moving jurisdictions from reactive to proactive protection — driven by partnerships, data and purpose
In Springfield, Missouri, police, fire and public works crews teamed up to roll out mobile vehicle barriers for a packed downtown Halloween celebration
Enhance interagency coordination with shared, real-time digital assets
Expert strategies for optimizing your Drone as First Responder program as it scales, from staffing and policy to technology integration and community engagement
The company’s new offerings, NightShift and Flock Alpha, demonstrate how AI and automation can help agencies solve more crime, faster – without losing the human touch
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) — commonly known as drones — have become a valuable tool for law enforcement agencies across the nation