The Police1 Innovation Report is designed for law enforcement leaders responsible for evaluating, implementing and governing technology in an era of rapid change. From school safety systems and drone detection to AI-enabled 911 operations and modern investigative platforms, these technologies are reshaping how agencies respond, investigate and communicate. The Innovation Report equips chiefs, command staff and technology decision-makers with the operational context, policy considerations and real-world examples needed to assess emerging tools, manage risk and align technology adoption with organizational strategy and public trust.