The Police1 Innovation Report is designed for law enforcement leaders responsible for evaluating, implementing and governing technology in an era of rapid change. From school safety systems and drone detection to AI-enabled 911 operations and modern investigative platforms, these technologies are reshaping how agencies respond, investigate and communicate. The Innovation Report equips chiefs, command staff and technology decision-makers with the operational context, policy considerations and real-world examples needed to assess emerging tools, manage risk and align technology adoption with organizational strategy and public trust.

Innovation Report
Webinar: From campus to command: How school safety technology reaches law enforcement
What happens between the alert and the response — and why leadership decisions made early matter
February 17, 2026 09:34 AM
SPOTLIGHT: SCHOOL SAFETY
Disruption, prevention and response
How can we stop school shootings in America?
Strategies should include reporting the signs, anonymous tip lines and behavioral threat assessments
June 10, 2023 12:45 AM
Disruption, prevention and response
Building multi-disciplinary school threat assessment teams
June 02, 2023 12:40 AM
Disruption, prevention and response
An 8-step plan to stop school shootings
May 25, 2023 09:28 PM
Police Training
Averted School Violence: How NASRO’s checklist helps schools and police act early
September 08, 2025 12:26 PM
Sarah Calams
School Resource Officer
Building student trust in school resource officers is key to preventing school violence
September 06, 2025 07:35 PM
Alexander L. Burton, Ph.D.