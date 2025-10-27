Guiding your agency through change

The Police1 Leadership Institute is designed for law enforcement leaders responsible for guiding their agencies through rapid operational and technological change. Each year, the Institute focuses on a defining force shaping modern policing.

In 2026, that force is artificial intelligence. From real-time analytics and automated dispatching to video analysis and predictive insights, AI is already influencing how agencies operate, how decisions are made and how communities judge police performance. The Institute equips chiefs and command staff with the leadership frameworks, policy considerations and implementation strategies needed to evaluate AI tools, manage legal and ethical risk, lead organizational adoption and ensure technology advances the mission rather than undermines trust.