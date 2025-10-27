REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Guiding your agency through change

The Police1 Leadership Institute is designed for law enforcement leaders responsible for guiding their agencies through rapid operational and technological change. Each year, the Institute focuses on a defining force shaping modern policing.

In 2026, that force is artificial intelligence. From real-time analytics and automated dispatching to video analysis and predictive insights, AI is already influencing how agencies operate, how decisions are made and how communities judge police performance. The Institute equips chiefs and command staff with the leadership frameworks, policy considerations and implementation strategies needed to evaluate AI tools, manage legal and ethical risk, lead organizational adoption and ensure technology advances the mission rather than undermines trust.

GENERATIVE AI: THE NEXT FRONTIER IN POLICING
Generative AI is emerging as a force multiplier for modern policing. By transforming data into intelligence, streamlining operations and enhancing officer readiness, these technologies enable agencies to act faster, smarter and more transparently. The departments that learn to harness AI responsibly today will define the next era of law enforcement leadership.
Generative AI 101 for police leaders: What chiefs need to know now
As AI tools move from buzzword to beat partner, chiefs must set policy, establish oversight and ensure transparency before adoption
October 27, 2025 11:58 AM
Philip Lukens
Turning data into decisions: Generative AI for investigations and intelligence
From case triage to fentanyl networks, generative AI can transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence — when guided by oversight and ethics
October 27, 2025 01:07 PM
Philip Lukens
Generative AI for operational efficiency: Delivering quality service and A-rated policing
Learn how forward-thinking chiefs are applying AI to streamline documentation, optimize resources and strengthen accountability
November 04, 2025 10:05 PM
Philip Lukens
FOSTERING INNOVATION IN LAW ENFORCEMENT
What California’s ‘doom loop’ means for police agencies everywhere
Public safety leaders can use California’s experience — and emerging technologies — to avoid a downward spiral of cuts, crime and community decline
July 28, 2025 08:28 AM
Police1 Special Contributors
What Trump’s executive order on law enforcement signals for the future of AI in policing
The plan outlines stronger support for officers — and opens the door to advanced tools like AI to modernize law enforcement operations
April 30, 2025 05:59 PM
Philip Lukens
Navigating the staffing crisis in law enforcement: A strategic call for transformation
More can be done to fill today’s vacancies than just recruitment
March 31, 2025 10:37 AM
Beyond the hype: Lessons on AI integration from public safety professionals
AI is not a silver bullet, but when used wisely — and led by values-driven professionals — it can be a powerful ally in advancing service, safety and equity
March 27, 2025 11:40 PM
Center for Public Safety and Justice
Proactive policing at a crossroads: Why technology, not discretion, should drive enforcement
A more objective surveillance-based approach will produce better results
February 04, 2025 01:33 PM
DeepSeek’s AI revolution: A boon or a security threat for law enforcement?
DeepSeek’s advanced AI is reshaping data analysis, but concerns over security, privacy, and foreign influence should have law enforcement agencies on high alert
February 07, 2025 09:22 AM
Philip Lukens
Revolutionizing public safety: The impact of autonomous police fleets on proactive policing
Law enforcement should accept the challenge of marrying autonomous vehicle engineering with innovative public safety tools to enhance crime-fighting
December 11, 2024 10:11 PM
5 AI breakthroughs revolutionizing public safety today
Smarter hires, instant reporting and more — learn how AI is changing the face of law enforcement
August 10, 2025 03:53 PM
Center for Public Safety and Justice
The future of law enforcement training: Harnessing AI for advanced officer development
By integrating AI into police training programs, agencies can enhance the proficiency of their personnel, reduce police training costs and better prepare officers for the complex realities of modern policing
November 26, 2024 06:59 PM
AI in law enforcement: Cellebrite survey reveals opportunities, challenges and growing adoption
A global survey of over 2,000 LE professionals highlights AI’s transformative impact on digital investigations, uncovering its potential to enhance efficiency and accuracy
November 20, 2024 06:34 AM
Demystifying artificial intelligence: The fundamental technologies and how they can impact modern policing
Police leaders must have a clear strategy that includes stakeholder engagement, training and communication before integrating AI into their operations
June 05, 2024 10:08 AM
Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange
Integrated report-writing systems and the future of police reporting
Automating the process with AI will leave officers more time in their communities
September 08, 2024 05:46 PM
How the metaverse will reshape law enforcement recruitment and training
This technology would use virtual reality technology to mimic every aspect of today’s police academy from the comfort of one’s home
August 07, 2024 04:43 AM
How AI will revolutionize real-time data access for law enforcement
As AI infiltrates existing technology, crime analysis software will be a significant beneficiary
August 07, 2024 03:11 AM
How teleoperated robotics will change patrol response
As technology continues to advance, the integration of systems like Robot as First Responder will cause a fundamental transformation in policing
June 17, 2024 09:58 PM