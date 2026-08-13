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Gordon Graham

Risk Management for Public Safety

Gordon Graham has been actively involved in law enforcement since 1973. He spent nearly 10 years as a very active motorcycle officer while also attending Cal State Long Beach to achieve his teaching credential, USC to do his graduate work in Safety and Systems Management with an emphasis on Risk Management, and Western State University to obtain his law degree. In 1982 he was promoted to sergeant and also admitted to the California State Bar and immediately opened his law offices in Los Angeles.

While serving as a field sergeant, he started to combine his legal education and experience along with his graduate education in Risk Management to develop processes designed to improve the quality of law enforcement. His early work included developing the “Five Pillars of Success” – which today serves as the foundation of Lexipol. Additionally, he was instrumental in developing the Drug Recognition Expert program and the “daily training bulletin” (DTB) concept. In 1995 he promoted to captain and retired from active duty in 2006.

He regularly serves as an educator and trainer to public safety professionals from around the world. He was the first recipient of the California Governor’s Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement training in 1995, and in 2005 received the “Presidential Award for Excellence” from the International Association of Fire Chiefs for his lifelong work in improving firefighter safety and performance. He is constantly in pursuit of “the next best way” to do things. And most importantly, he has assisted his beautiful wife in raising two great children who have given them great happiness.

LATEST ARTICLES
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Police Jobs & Careers
Your digital footprint can be a professional liability
Everything you’ve posted, liked or shared can become evidence. Here’s why every officer should audit their online presence before someone else does
August 13, 2026 12:10 PM
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Gordon Graham
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Officer Safety
Think officer safety while sitting in your police car
Avoid complacency and prepare for threats while seated behind the wheel with these critical officer safety tips
April 17, 2026 03:07 PM
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Gordon Graham
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First Responder Wellness Week
Gordon Graham: Officer wellness is officer readiness
First Responder Wellness Week brings together practical strategies to help officers stay sharp, resilient and ready for the job
March 11, 2026 10:31 AM
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Gordon Graham
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Off Duty
Financial habits for first responders
You’ll be amazed at the difference in your stress level once you get your finances in order
January 09, 2026 12:10 PM
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Gordon Graham
Police Funeral
Officer Safety
Below 100 didn’t happen by accident
Fewer line-of-duty deaths came from changed behaviors, not luck. The harder question is whether law enforcement is willing to keep doing what works
January 03, 2026 11:21 AM
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Gordon Graham
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Police Training
The importance of mentoring in law enforcement
Mentoring can be one of the most valuable professional relationships we experience
August 12, 2025 11:29 AM
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Gordon Graham
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Use of Force
Removing the involved officer: A critical step after use of force
Taking prompt action supports officer wellness, preserves investigative integrity and sets the stage for long-term recovery
August 08, 2025 10:01 AM
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Gordon Graham
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Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Why are warnings often unheeded?
What public safety can learn from the Titan submersible disaster
June 05, 2025 03:29 PM
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Gordon Graham
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Drones
Why your police department should consider a Drone as First Responder program
Discover how DFR programs improve response times, enhance officer safety and provide critical real-time intelligence — making drone deployment a smart move for modern policing
May 13, 2025 02:20 PM
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Gordon Graham
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First Responder Wellness Week
Tactical breathing for first responders

March 20, 2025 11:38 AM
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Gordon Graham