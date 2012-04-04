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Tom Marx

Casting a Critical Eye on Weapons Technology and Training

Tom Marx left the Chicago Police Department in 1988 to become an instructor at the Smith & Wesson Academy. After several years of teaching full time both nationally and internationally, he shifted roles at Smith: first to a series of technical positions and then as Head of their Domestic Law Enforcement Operations. He left S&W to organize a Law Enforcement Division for Michaels of Oregon as well as to help design much of their police-related duty gear. Leaving Uncle Mike’s, Tom became Director of Intellectual Property for BLACKHAWK Products Group; focusing on the patent efforts for all of their divisions. Throughout the years, he lectured and instructed both inside and outside the US with such diverse groups as ILEETA, IALEFI, WIFLE, LETC, NDIA, the NRA and Team One Network.

LATEST ARTICLES
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Holsters
Fit for female cops: Ankle holster designs
April 04, 2012 02:10 PM
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Tom Marx
Holsters
Fit for female cops: Ankle holster checklist
March 12, 2012 08:09 AM
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Tom Marx
Fit for female cops: Making thigh and calf holsters work for you
March 04, 2012 10:13 AM
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Tom Marx
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Holsters
Fit for female cops: 3 groin holsters to try
January 30, 2012 06:00 AM
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Tom Marx
Holsters
Fit for female cops: Belly band holsters and positioning
Be careful and recognize when ‘enough is enough’
October 31, 2011 11:46 AM
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Tom Marx
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Fit for female cops: Belly band designs
While many women’s clothing items are far more tolerant in regard to the concealing of guns carried in belly bands, their bodies might not be
October 11, 2011 10:17 AM
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Tom Marx
Fit for female cops: Vertical and horizontal shoulder holsters
Whether you personally favor a vertical or horizontal shoulder rig, you will be well-served by trying on a few different options before making a selection.
September 16, 2011 08:20 AM
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Tom Marx
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Designed for the SWAT operator: New gear from BLACKHAWK!
The BLACKHAWK! Knoxx SpecOps Gen II Stock is of a polymer and alloy construction
June 27, 2011 09:51 AM
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Tom Marx
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Product Review: Kimber SOLO ultra-compact 9mm
The more radical grip angle on the SOLO is a marked departure from that seen on many of its competitors
June 21, 2011 05:47 AM
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Tom Marx
Officer-Involved Shootings
The shoot-to-wound debate continues
Presenting levelheaded counterarguments to generally uninformed opponents of police deadly force practices requires perspective and patience
May 10, 2011 11:36 AM
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Tom Marx