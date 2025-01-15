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FirstNet Built with ATT

FirstNet is the only nationwide, wireless communications platform built with and for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet is not a commercial network – it stands above. FirstNet was designed and built “from the ground up” specifically for first responders. With this mission in mind, FirstNet is the preeminent communications platform for public safety. Our mission is to provide the dedicated, mission critical solutions, advanced services, applications, and purpose-built devices that modernize public safety – wherever the next call takes you. With FirstNet, you get the reliable, highly-secure, prioritized coverage you need – when you need it – never competing with commercial traffic.
September 11, 2001
ARTICLES
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Communications Interoperability
Crisis-proof connectivity (eBook)
January 15, 2025 04:26 PM
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Communications
FirstNet brings first responders innovative mission-ready communications tools
October 07, 2022 04:34 PM
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Digital Edition: Understanding and implementing FirstNet
June 11, 2019 06:56 PM
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Police1 Digital Edition
ANNOUNCEMENTS
FirstNet, Built with AT&T Launches First-Ever 5G Standalone Core
Communications
FirstNet, Built with AT&T Launches First-Ever 5G Standalone Core Dedicated to Public Safety
July 31, 2026 12:34 PM
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Communications
FirstNet and the Summer of Soccer: Putting Public Safety First
June 22, 2026 03:30 PM
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Communications
Vision FirstNet Users Summit to Highlight Global Public Safety Communications Lessons from the World’s Biggest Soccer Event
June 04, 2026 01:59 PM
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Communications
PSBTA Introduces the “10‑2 Blue Brief” Podcast Spotlighting Cutting‑Edge Technology Keeping Law Enforcement and Communities Safer
June 02, 2026 03:32 PM