FirstNet Built with ATT

FirstNet is the only nationwide, wireless communications platform built with and for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet is not a commercial network – it stands above. FirstNet was designed and built “from the ground up” specifically for first responders. With this mission in mind, FirstNet is the preeminent communications platform for public safety. Our mission is to provide the dedicated, mission critical solutions, advanced services, applications, and purpose-built devices that modernize public safety – wherever the next call takes you. With FirstNet, you get the reliable, highly-secure, prioritized coverage you need – when you need it – never competing with commercial traffic.