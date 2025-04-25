FirstNet expands public safety’s dedicated connectivity with 1,000 new sites nationwide

PRESS RELEASE

Key Takeaways:

AT&T, in partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority)

We are also working on new, purpose-built sites based on the needs of public safety, in rural and remote areas of the country.

DALLAS — AT&T has launched 1,000 new cell sites with public safety’s Band 14 spectrum to further expand connectivity on FirstNet, Built with AT&T, the nation’s only network built with and for America’s first responders.

These new sites are part of our 10-year investment initiative with the FirstNet Authority to evolve America’s public safety network and expand its dedicated Band 14 spectrum to more public safety-centric locations. The U.S. government set aside this high-quality spectrum specifically for FirstNet because unlike commercial networks, FirstNet is built to public safety’s strict specifications and requirements.

We have a commitment unlike any other to deliver for public safety – and we delivered these sites 9 months ahead of schedule. These new sites further support first responders’ missions across 46 states and the District of Columbia, with more than two-thirds focused in rural and tribal areas. In addition, the vast majority enhance coverage for key public safety locations like fire stations, police departments, courthouses, and hospitals.

This means public safety now has increased coverage, capacity and dedicated spectrum in more places, as well as the ability to transmit 6x the signal strength of other carriers with FirstNet MegaRange solutions. Today, nearly 30,000 agencies and organizations choose FirstNet to communicate, giving first responders always-on priority and preemption across 5G and 4G technologies.

“Whether we are responding to rural areas or urban incidents like the recent LA fires, FirstNet is our partner in emergency response,” said Sergeant Cruz Correa, California Highway Patrol. “With a comprehensive network, innovative technology, and critical deployable assets, FirstNet is built with our diverse needs in mind, giving us peace of mind that we can stay connected.”

New Phase of Purpose-Built Sites

FirstNet is America’s largest network for public safety, already covering more than 99% of first responders. But FirstNet is designed for every first responder and the extended public safety community, including those in the most remote regions of the country. Together with the FirstNet Authority, we have begun work on additional purpose-built sites in tribal, territorial, and rural areas identified by public safety – a reflection of the FirstNet program’s dedication to serve and support all of public safety.

“These new sites are another major step forward in providing the network that public safety deserves,” said Joe Wassel, Executive Director and CEO, FirstNet Authority. “We have worked closely with first responders to ensure the network delivers reliable, resilient coverage wherever their mission takes them.”

Coverage is public safety’s top priority, and rural coverage is a key element of the FirstNet program, as mandated by Congress. As part of the initial FirstNet build, AT&T collaborated with rural network providers to quickly expand the reach of FirstNet and launched nearly 1,200 purpose-built sites. To help identify areas for future FirstNet purpose-built sites, the FirstNet Authority is working hand-in-hand with public safety. In 2024 alone, the FirstNet Authority had more than 1,400 engagements with public safety, reaching more than 53,000 first responders and key stakeholders.

“Whether in major cities like Boston or rural areas like Butler, Pa., first responders require reliable communication that is always protected in any emergency,” said Scott Agnew, president, FirstNet, AT&T. “An entire dedicated program of ‘firsts,’ FirstNet is setting the bar for public safety communications so this vital community stays at the forefront of innovative, lifesaving technologies.”

To learn more about FirstNet, go to FirstNet.com. Individual first responders can also subscribe to FirstNet at their local AT&T store and save 25% off AT&T lines for their family members on the AT&T commercial network.