FirstNet Exclusive: AT&T Delivers new suite of MegaRange solutions to strengthen connectivity at the network edge

WASHINGTON — First all-in-one High Powered User Equipment (HPUE) solutions support in-building, vehicle and field operations

With FirstNet, the nation’s only network built with and for America’s first responders, AT&T* is committed to driving purposeful innovation to help first responders and the extended public safety community stay mission ready. And as the only carrier capable of delivering the highest power class signaling (Power Class 1) available in the U.S., we’re introducing the first all-in-one FirstNet MegaRange suite of solutions to better support public safety’s critical communications at the edge of the network.

Available in 3 exclusive versions to best fit public safety’s needs, these new solutions come fully packaged with the Nextivity SHIELD MegaFi router, which is now FirstNet Trusted™, power adapters (AC, DC or battery) and cellular antennas – and up to half the price of the previous MegaRange solutions:

MegaFi Fixed can be permanently installed to strengthen in-building connectivity in places like 9-1-1 call centers, offices or underground locations such as subways and garages. MegaFi Mobile provides vehicles with stronger connectivity at the edge of the network. From cars, buses and ambulances to railways, boats and ships, with a rooftop antenna, users can have faster uplink speeds while on the go. MegaGo supports in-the-field or remote connectivity to improve emergency / disaster response, telemedicine or to simply stay connected in areas with challenging terrain. And with a 12-hour battery life, users can be confident they’ll have the strongest connection available when and where they need it.

Why is this important? In an emergency, it’s essential first responders and the extended public safety community that supports their missions have strong, reliable connectivity for their critical communications. And that’s regardless of location. From hard-to-reach places such as underground areas and maritime environments to extremely rural, uninhabited locations, FirstNet MegaRange provides better signal in more places – 6 times more powerful than standard devices (think FirstNet Ready® devices or smartphones used by the general public to talk, text or stream videos).

Agencies can also combine these new solutions with their own deployable network assets like the Compact Rapid Deployable (CRD) or miniCRD™ to strengthen their emergency response communications. This can significantly improve their connectivity where coverage may be unreliable or unavailable due to wildfires, hurricanes or other disasters – often doubling the distance of service from these assets. That means first responders battling a wildfire can have FirstNet connectivity up to a full mile away from their miniCRD – a gamechanger for staying connected with command while in the field.

As the nation’s public safety network, FirstNet is purpose-built to support first responders’ mission needs. It provides first responders with high-quality Band 14 spectrum – the only band in the U.S. that can enable this high-power signaling – truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it and unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption. These advanced capabilities help first responders save lives and protect their communities. Learn more about FirstNet MegaRange here.

What does FirstNet Trusted mean? We look at FirstNet as the most important wireless network in the country because it’s serving our first responders. And as connectivity expands, we’re delivering an extra level of scrutiny for IoT devices. When public safety sees the FirstNet Trusted badge, they can be confident the device meets strict cybersecurity and network connectivity requirements that go well beyond standard commercial network requirements. FirstNet Trusted devices include solutions like:

Sensors that provide situational awareness of gunshots, hazardous material detection, vitals of a first responder or fleet tracking.

Routers and Modems that keep police cruisers, fire trucks and ambulances connected to local, state and federal databases.

Cameras worn by a first responder to provide near real-time streaming of an incident as it unfolds back to command or thermal imaging.

In short, the FirstNet Trusted badge – combined with our defense-in-depth FirstNet security strategy that goes well beyond standard commercial network security measures – provides protection without sacrificing usability or adversely impacting public safety’s missions.

Where can I find more information? For more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety, check out FirstNet.com. And go here for more FirstNet news.