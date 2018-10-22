ATF awards $5M for crime gun intelligence, ballistics testing

By Police1 Staff

WASHINGTON — The Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), is awarding $5 million under the Local Law Enforcement Crime Gun Intelligence Center Integration Initiative to encourage local jurisdictions to use intelligence, ballistics testing technology and community engagement to identify unlawfully used firearms and to prosecute those who commit violent crimes.

The grant recipients are:

Indianapolis, Indiana, $798, 866

Memphis, Tennessee, $714,055

Tulsa, Oklahoma, $800,000

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, $634,971

Detroit, Michigan, $800,000

Albuquerque, New Mexico, Police Department, $452,108

City/County of San Francisco, California, $800,000

The jurisdictions will use these awards to hire personnel to utilize the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), to purchase technology required to operate a Crime Gun Intelligence Center and ammunition for ballistics tests of recovered weapons.

