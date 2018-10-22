ATF awards $5M for crime gun intelligence, ballistics testing
ATF and BJA awarded grants to seven local government entities to enhance forensics ballistics under the national Crime Gun Intelligence Center initiative
By Police1 Staff
WASHINGTON — The Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), is awarding $5 million under the Local Law Enforcement Crime Gun Intelligence Center Integration Initiative to encourage local jurisdictions to use intelligence, ballistics testing technology and community engagement to identify unlawfully used firearms and to prosecute those who commit violent crimes.
The grant recipients are:
- Indianapolis, Indiana, $798, 866
- Memphis, Tennessee, $714,055
- Tulsa, Oklahoma, $800,000
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana, $634,971
- Detroit, Michigan, $800,000
- Albuquerque, New Mexico, Police Department, $452,108
- City/County of San Francisco, California, $800,000
The jurisdictions will use these awards to hire personnel to utilize the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), to purchase technology required to operate a Crime Gun Intelligence Center and ammunition for ballistics tests of recovered weapons.