REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Autura Logo.png

Autura

Autura’s mission is to keep communities moving.


Autura’s industry-leading technology suite enables state and local clients to reduce response times, improve roadside safety and communications, and support operational transparency; from smart incident identification and digital dispatching to job tracking and documentation, to impound and unclaimed vehicle management and auction.


Trusted by agencies and companies nationwide, Autura is committed to innovation, customer success, and the security excellence that government organizations demand.
Address: Boston, MA
Zip Code: 02364
Main Phone Number: 855-287-1220
Contact email: https://autura.typeform.com/to/rzIHrz4c
Fleet Management Software Fleet Operational Management Software
FEATURED PRODUCTS
Autura - ARIES Private Property Impound.png
ARIES Private Property Impound (PPI) by Autura
Handle inventory, fees, liens, holds, payments, documentation & auctions in one system.
Autura - ARIES Impound.png
ARIES Impound by Autura
Reduce tow-related dispatch calls. Improve impound workflows and resident experience.
Autura - ARIES Dispatch.png
ARIES Dispatch by Autura
Increase officer safety with faster tow response, real-time communication, tracking & more.