Ind. police to educate community on cyber bullying with grant

Herald-Times

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana State Police has received a grant to form a statewide youth education initiative to reduce cyber victimization of youth between the ages of 8 and 18.

Three specially trained educators will present a program in each of Indiana’s 92 counties.

A plan is being developed to provide at least 300 training programs by the end of the year.

There are 61 such task forces in the country, and Indiana’s is the first to have full-time youth educators.

Youth Educators are trained to present consistent, timely, up-to-date programs customized to accommodate both large and small groups, and can last from less than an hour to a full day.

Topics include reducing online victimization in the form of child sexual solicitation, child extortion, production of child pornography, online bullying and online radicalization and recruitment of youth by terrorists and criminal extremists.

The grant is from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Copyright 2016 the Herald-Times