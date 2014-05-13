REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Explosive detection equipment headed to Ga. police

May 13, 2014 12:14 PM

NGwinnett.com

GWINNETT, Ga. On May 6, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners accepted grants totaling $80,000 from the Department of Homeland Security to help support public safety agencies.

The majority of the grant money will go to the Gwinnett County Police Department’s hazardous devices unit. The unit received $59,000 for explosive detection equipment and $6,000 for supplies.

