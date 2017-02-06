Wash. police receive federal grant to coordinate response to gang activity

By Eli Francovich

The Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane and Spokane Public Schools will receive more than $260,000 in Department of Justice grant money to “enhance gang prevention.”

The money will allow the school district, the city, and police to work more closely with other community organizations involved in gang suppression. That collaboration will be known as the Gang Free Spokane Project.

A portion of that money has already gone toward hiring a project manager – Alise Mnati.

